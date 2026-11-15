Dubai taxi companies will now be rated on a five-star scale, with customer satisfaction, road safety, cleanliness and the adoption of technology among the key factors determining their performance under a new system launched by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

Companies achieving five stars will receive seven additional taxi plates, along with a certificate and trophy from RTA. Those awarded four stars will receive five taxi plates.

The initiative is designed to raise service standards across the emirate's taxi sector, encourage competition among operators and make the customer experience a central measure of performance.

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For passengers, the ratings could offer greater visibility into how taxi companies perform, while giving operators an incentive to improve reliability, safety and the overall quality of their services.

The assessment framework covers four key pillars - sustainability, technology, accountability and reliability - supported by 18 indicators. These include the availability of vehicles during peak hours, drivers' acceptance of ride-hailing requests, electronic payments, complaints about reckless driving and customer ratings.

Explaining the rationale behind the initiative, Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said the system would move beyond simply monitoring service levels to creating a framework for sustained improvement.

He said the initiative would link company assessments to measurable outcomes, with incentives tied to performance and greater transparency among operators.

“The taxi sector is a key component of Dubai's integrated mobility system, supporting quality of life and the ease of movement of residents and visitors.

“Through the five-star system, we are moving from measuring service levels to building an integrated system for continuous improvement.

“It links incentives to performance results and enhances transparency and competitiveness among operators, ensuring reliable, safe and smart services that exceed customer expectations.”

Under the new system, five-star companies will be rewarded with seven additional taxi plates, while those securing a four-star rating will receive five, along with recognition from RTA in the form of certificates and trophies.

The authority will also make the ratings visible to passengers by displaying company scores on smart screens inside taxis. Rating boards will additionally be installed at the entrances of company headquarters.

Operators receiving three stars or fewer will be subject to measures aimed at improving their performance and raising service standards.

Al Tayer said the initiative was intended to encourage improvement across the sector rather than simply identify the best-performing companies.

“RTA has been keen for the rating to drive development, not merely to measure performance. We have linked rating levels to incentives that encourage outstanding companies to maintain their leadership, while at the same time introducing measures to improve the performance of lower-rated companies.

“This entrenches the concept of continuous improvement and raises the overall level of service across the sector.”

The 18 indicators have been designed to assess different aspects of taxi operations, including how efficiently vehicles are used, how drivers respond to bookings and how companies address customer concerns.

Under the sustainability pillar, RTA will examine the number of electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles operated by each company, the ratio of drivers to vehicles and the proportion of productive kilometres to total kilometres travelled. Average trip ratings will also be considered.

The technology assessment will look at the uptake of e-hailing, electronic payments and driver management systems, as well as compliance with policies governing drivers' working hours.

Accountability will be measured through indicators such as serious traffic accidents, quality violations, complaints relating to reckless driving and customer satisfaction. Driver satisfaction with e-hailing will also form part of the assessment.

Meanwhile, reliability will be evaluated through vehicle availability during peak hours, the number of vehicles activated on the e-hailing system, drivers' acceptance of booking requests and vehicle cleanliness.

RTA said the assessment mechanism would be reviewed periodically to reflect global developments, maintain service quality and strengthen Dubai's competitiveness in urban mobility.

The new framework comes as Dubai's taxi sector continues to expand, with five operators currently serving the emirate: Dubai Taxi Company, Kabi Taxi, National Taxi, Arabia Taxi and Metro Taxi.

The sector had more than 14,346 taxis in 2025, of which 12,380 were electric or hybrid vehicles. Together, they completed more than 120 million trips, carrying over 209 million passengers during the year.

Taxis accounted for 27 per cent of all users of public transport, shared mobility and taxi services in Dubai in 2025, highlighting their role in the emirate's wider transport network.

Alongside improving service quality, RTA is pursuing a broader transition towards cleaner transport, with a target of making public transport completely zero-emission by 2050.

More than 72 per cent of Dubai's taxi and limousine fleet now comprises green vehicles, including hybrids, while the transition to electric vehicles has reached 19 per cent, exceeding the target set for 2026.

The authority has also outlined plans to convert its entire fleet to electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles by 2040.

Its wider efforts include expanding trials and deployment of electric autonomous vehicles in partnership with international companies and developing fast-charging infrastructure across public parking areas and key transport facilities.

For passengers, the five-star rating system adds another layer of accountability to a service used by millions of residents and visitors every year. Its effectiveness, however, will ultimately be reflected in the everyday experience of booking a taxi, finding an available vehicle and reaching a destination safely and comfortably.

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