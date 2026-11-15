MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Olympic Committee, has congratulated the country's leadership and people after UAE athletes secured a historic five medals at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games.

The UAE won two gold, one silver and two bronze medals at the Games, marking its best-ever performance since first competing in the Youth Olympic Games in 2010.

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Sheikh Mansour affirmed that the achievement reflects the ambitions of the UAE's youth and their ability to succeed and raise the nation's flag high at international Olympic events, and demonstrates the results of the support and patronage that UAE

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Sheikh Mansoor praised the athletes for their performances at the Games, noting that the achievement deserves reflection and serves as a source of inspiration, showing love of country and dedication to its progress and prosperity. He also highlighted the admirable spirit displayed by the athletes since the start of the competitions and their commitment to serving as exemplary ambassadors for their country through their commendable performances and results.

He explained that the responsibility of representing the nation requires continued striving for the best at every event, affirming that the UAE's participation in Dakar 2026 will remain etched in memory and serve as a model for future generations of athletes.

He also commended the efforts of the UAE delegation and the accompanying administrative, technical and medical teams, stressing that the achievement was the fruit of everyone's cooperation and their work to provide the athletes with every means of support.

In his message, Sheikh Mansoor also congratulated President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates; the Crown Princes; and the people of the UAE.

Five medals won by UAE

The UAE's five medals were won by Riyan Malhan, who claimed gold in the boys' singles badminton event; Saeed Omar, gold medallist in the men's 400m; Arwa Ali, who won silver in the women's 100m; Aisha Mohammed, bronze medallist in the women's 400m; and Moaz Wael, who claimed bronze in the 70kg boxing competition.

UAE national equestrian team rider Alya Almheiri also won gold as part of Team Asia in the continental team competition of the International Equestrian Federation (FEI), held during the Games. It is a separate competition from the official Olympic medal programme.

The UAE fielded its largest-ever delegation at the Youth Olympic Games, since the inaugural edition in Singapore in 2010, with 12 athletes competing across nine sports.

In the medal standings, the UAE ranked 33rd globally and third among Arab nations, behind Egypt and Jordan, level with Switzerland on five medals: two gold, one silver and two bronze. China topped the standings with 33 medals, followed by Japan with 28 and Russia with 14.

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