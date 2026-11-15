MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Russia's Diana Isakova and Brazil's Miguel Hidalgo were crowned champions in the elite sprint races at the World Triathlon Championship Series Abu Dhabi 2026.

Isakova crossed the finish line in 55:55 minutes, ahead of Luxembourg's Jeanne Lehair in second place and the United States' Gwen Jorgensen in the women's race.

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In the men's race, Hidalgo secured the title with a time of 49:02 minutes, followed by Australia's Matthew Hauser in second and New Zealand's Hayden Wilde in third.