Isakova, Hidalgo Win World Triathlon Championship Series Leg In Abu Dhabi
Isakova crossed the finish line in 55:55 minutes, ahead of Luxembourg's Jeanne Lehair in second place and the United States' Gwen Jorgensen in the women's race.Recommended For You UAE National Day: 3-day Eid Al Etihad break announced for public sector
In the men's race, Hidalgo secured the title with a time of 49:02 minutes, followed by Australia's Matthew Hauser in second and New Zealand's Hayden Wilde in third.
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