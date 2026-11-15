Spain Strike Gold As Abu Dhabi Hosts World Triathlon Championship Series
The two-day event brought leading international triathletes to the UAE capital to compete for Olympic qualification points, World Triathlon ranking points and prize money.Recommended For You UAE National Day: 3-day Eid Al Etihad break announced for public sector
Among them was John Charman from the USA, who competed in the 85-89 age category, after turning 89 earlier this week. “In triathlon, you're racing against some incredible athletes in the different age groups, and there are athletes in my age group who are really good and I enjoy competing against them,” he said.
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