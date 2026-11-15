Jordan Sentences Three Men To Death Over Terrorist Attack In Church
The State Security Court convicted the men of carrying out terrorist acts resulting in deaths on nine separate occasions under the country's Anti-Terrorism Law No. 55 of 2006, as amended.Recommended For You UAE National Day: 3-day Eid Al Etihad break announced for public sector
They were also found guilty of weapons-related offences, conspiracy to commit terrorist acts and promoting the ideas of a terrorist organisation.
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The attack took place on October 23, when gunmen stormed a funeral at a Greek Orthodox church in Hammoud village, killing nine people and injuring 25 others.
Authorities said the suspects, two Jordanian brothers and their relative by marriage, fled after the attack but were arrested three days later.
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