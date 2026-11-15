MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Jordan has sentenced three men to death for carrying out a terrorist attack in Karak Governorate on October 23, 2026, the Jordan News Agency (Petra) reported on Sunday.

The State Security Court convicted the men of carrying out terrorist acts resulting in deaths on nine separate occasions under the country's Anti-Terrorism Law No. 55 of 2006, as amended.

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They were also found guilty of weapons-related offences, conspiracy to commit terrorist acts and promoting the ideas of a terrorist organisation.

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The attack took place on October 23, when gunmen stormed a funeral at a Greek Orthodox church in Hammoud village, killing nine people and injuring 25 others.

Authorities said the suspects, two Jordanian brothers and their relative by marriage, fled after the attack but were arrested three days later.