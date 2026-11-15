UAE Leaders Congratulate Palestinian President Over Independence Day
The UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent his wishes, along with other leaders.Recommended For You UAE National Day: 3-day Eid Al Etihad break announced for public sector
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to the Palestenian President and Prime Minister Dr. Mohammad Mustafa.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Palestine Independence Day is observed annually on November 15, marking the 38th anniversary of the Palestinian Declaration of Independence in 1988.ALSO READ
- UAE leaders congratulate President of Pakistan on Independence Day UAE President exchanges New Year greetings with Pakistan PM during meeting UAE President shares heartfelt message marking 54th National Day
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment