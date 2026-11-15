MENAFN - Khaleej Times) UAE leaders on Sunday congratulated the Palestinian President on the occasion of his country's independence.

The UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent his wishes, along with other leaders.

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Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to the Palestenian President and Prime Minister Dr. Mohammad Mustafa.

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Palestine Independence Day is observed annually on November 15, marking the 38th anniversary of the Palestinian Declaration of Independence in 1988.

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