MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Actor Suriya, who is basking in the success of three box office hits in 2026, has thanked Malayalam star Tovino Thomas for starring in a cameo in his latest film, the action-comedy Scene.

"Dear @ttovino, I can't thank you enough for being our Victor," Suriya, who plays a cop in the film directed by Jithu Madhavan, wrote in a post on X as he shared a shared a video of Thomas' role from the movie. "The love and generosity with which you came on board means more to me than words can express.”

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Thomas, too, returned the gesture, by posting a photo of him and Suriya on the sets of the film, which is still running in UAE cinemas.

Suriya also expressed his gratitude to the actors, technicians and creative professionals from the Malayalam film industry who contributed to the film. "Thank you for being with us on #Scene. It's our little love letter to Malayalam Cinema!"

Thomas, the star of hits such as Minnal Murali, 2018 and Thallumaala, also responded to Suriya on X, saying: "Thank you so much. @Suriya_offl It was an absolute pleasure, Suriya sir. Thank you for having me on board and for all the love. Truly grateful to be a part of this beautiful experience. Lots of love and respect!"

Box office success

Scene, which released in theatres worldwide on November 6, has turned out to be a success, collecting more than Rs 2.27 billion in its box office run as on November 14, data from the industry tracker Sacnilk showed.

Directed by Madhavan, Suriya plays Deputy Superintendent of Police Inbaraj, an eccentric policeman who is keen on retiring from the force. He is forced to reopen an unfinished, mysterious case from his past, and has to work with a chaotic team to solve it. Scene is produced by Jyotika and Suriya under the banner of Zhagaram Studios.

The film also stars Nazriya Nazim, Anandaraj, Lal, Naslen, Rajpriyan and Anuradha Sridhar. Edited by Ajmal Sabu, Sushin Shyam, who had collaborated with Madhavan in the comedies Romancham and Aavesham, is Scene's music composer.

Suriya was last seen in Venky Atluri's romantic drama Vishwanath & Sons, which also starred Mamitha Baiju, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Raveena Tandon, Sunil Reddy, Harika, Nassar and Rajiv Menon. The film follows Sanjay Vishwanath, a successful industrialist who embraces fatherhood through surrogacy and develops a close bond with a medical student named Maddy.

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