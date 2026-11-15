MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh made history by becoming the first Indian artist to deliver a live performance at the 27th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas.

He also shared the stage with Puerto Rican singer Daddy Yankee.

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Sharing a glimpse of his performance, Diljit wrote on Instagram, "PANJABI AA GAYE @latingrammys OYE... Shoutout to Big Brother @daddyyankee. Thank you for Bringing Two Cultures Together On One Stage. Shoutout to @latingrammys For Having Us."

A heartwarming video of Diljit Dosanjh meeting Daddy Yankee's mother, Rosa Rodriguez, backstage has gone viral on social media. In the clip, the Punjabi singer is seen respectfully touching her feet after being introduced to her.

Diljit is also set to make a return to Coachella, with his performances scheduled to take place on the first weekend. Headliners will be hitting the stage over two weekends, including April 9-11 and April 16-18, 2027.

While Dua Lipa, Tame Impala, and SZA are set for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, respectively, Daddy Yankee has also been tapped as a fourth top-billed headliner for a special production, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Other artists set for Friday are Madonna, Zara Larsson, Steve Lacey, JISOO, Kehlani, and Leon Thomas. For Saturday, the lineup of artists includes Phoebe Bridgers, Weezer, Tiësto, Martin Garrix, Role Model and Adélaare and for Sunday are Don Toliver, Dom Dolla, Kygo, The Neighbourhood and Becky G.

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