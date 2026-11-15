MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The trailer of O.M: Chapter 1, Udhiram: The Blood Wood, an action drama starring Dhanush, which released on November 13, gives a peek into the dark world of timber smuggling and a police intelligence official who infiltrates the gang to get rid of it.

The film follows a gripping police operation in the forests of Andhra Pradesh, where police officer Nithya Reddy (Sai Pallavi) is out to get Burma Karthikeyan aka Siya (Mammootty), who heads the smuggling operations of red sandalwood and is aiming to become a politician.

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The trailer hints at a joint operation by the police forces of the south Indian states of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu who must come together to eliminate the smuggling ring. "Crime. Crimes against nature," says Sai Pallavi in a voiceover.

Dhanush plays an infiltrating officer who has to gain Karthikeyan's confidence. Malayalam actor Indrans plays Dhanush's father, while Sreeleela stars as his wife.

Dhanush's character is shown entering the network under a disguise. The trailer keeps viewers wanting for more as in a few scenes, he is also seen fighting against the police.

The character struggles to balance his loyalty towards Siya and his mission, potentially affecting his life, family and mission.

Who is OM's director?

Periasamy, who previously directed Sai Pallavi in Amaran, helms O.M, which also features Sreeleela alongside Dhanush, Sai Pallavi, Mammootty and Indrans. O.M marks Mammootty comeback to Tamil cinema after 2019's Peranbu. It will also bring back Naseeruddin Shah to Tamil cinema after Hey Ram (2000), which starred Kamal Haasan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Produced by Dhanush, Shraddha Agrawal and Azmat Jagmag under the banners of Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios, O.M will release worldwide on November 20. It will be released in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada.

Sai Abhyankkar is composing its music, while Ezhil Arasu K is its cinematograper. O.M is edited by R Kalaivanan.

The film was earlier scheduled to release in theatres on October 16, but got postponed to avoid a clash with Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, which released a day earlier.

It was later slated to release on November 6, for Diwali, but pushed it back by a further two weeks, to avoid a box office clash with Suriya's Scene. Actor Suriya thanked Dhanush at the audio launch event of his movie for his gesture.

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