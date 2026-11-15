Saudi-Led Coalition Says It Engaged, Destroyed Two Uavs
Riyadh: The Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen announced Saturday that it had intercepted and destroyed two one-way attack drones in Riyadh and the southern region.
The coalition's official spokesman, Maj. Gen. Turki Al Maliki, confirmed the announcement.
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