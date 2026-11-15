MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Sirens sounded in Bahrain early on Sunday as Ministry of Interior issued two warnings of potential threats on November 15, 2026.

The ministry sent out an alert warning of a potential threat and urged citizens and residents to remain calm, proceed to nearest safe location and follow news through official channels.

The ministry did not disclose details about the nature of the threat, while Bahraini newspapers reported that the country's air defence systems had intercepted drones in its airspace.