MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Air traffic is picking up across the United States on Saturday following the ground stop that has canceled more than 2,500 flights and has left millions of passengers stranded.

In a statement today, Administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Bryan Bedford said that flight schedules across the US should return to normal by the end of Sunday.

Airlines will continue to experience some delays and cancellations until then, he noted.

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy had announced the resumption of air traffic operations during a press conference Friday.

New technologies added to the air traffic control system have placed a strain on ageing equipment, he had said, which caused disruptions to communications and radar systems, thus, prompting authorities to order a four-hour suspension of flights.