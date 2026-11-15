MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Washington Post

A Copa Airlines plane and a UPS aircraft collided while taxiing at Miami International Airport, according to air traffic controller communications.

The Copa jet clipped the UPS Boeing 767 plane after the cargo aircraft ventured into its path, according to audio between air traffic controllers and pilots on ATC. A controller said UPS was supposed to give way to the Copa Boeing 737 jet, which had just landed from Panama.

"We went too far and then he clipped us with the wing,” the UPS pilot was heard saying, in response to a question by the controller if it had hit Copa flight 427. The collision happened at around 9 p.m. local time, according to Flightradar24.

UPS did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside of regular business hours. Copa, contacted through its investor relations department, also didn't immediately respond.

The accident occurred a day after a technical issue spawned the longest nationwide grounding grounding in more than two decades. It was blamed on a data overload that crippled air traffic control communications and radar.

More than 6,500 flights into, out of, and especially within the US were canceled and another 8,200 trips were delayed Saturday as of 10:40 p.m. New York time, according to aviation data firm FlightAware.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said he will formally ask Congress on Monday to authorize $50 billion in emergency funding to overhaul the US air traffic control system

