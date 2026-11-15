MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Nairobi: Kenyan authorities confirmed on Friday that 405 workers have been accounted for after an eight-story building under construction caved in, killing six people and injuring five others.

The authorities said a multi-agency emergency response team confirmed the recovery of the six bodies from the collapse site on the outskirts of the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.

Patrick Simiyu Were, the county commissioner for the Nairobi East Sub-Region, said preliminary reports indicate that the upper section of the building gave way during concreting works, with suspected formwork failure cited as a possible contributing factor.

He added that the site has been closed and secured pending structural assessments and investigations by relevant government agencies into the cause of the collapse, which occurred at approximately 952 a.m. local time (0652 GMT).

Emergency response teams rushed to the scene to assess the collapse and check for any additional casualties.

Nairobi Regional Police Commander Issa Mohamud also confirmed that rescue teams had accounted for all workers at the site.

Police and witnesses said three bodies were retrieved during initial morning operations, while three more were later recovered from the debris. All were middle-aged men.

The incident has renewed concerns over construction site safety in Nairobi, particularly regarding compliance with structural engineering standards and safety protocols during high-rise projects.

Authorities said investigations into that incident are still ongoing.

The latest incident underscores a recurring crisis in the country, where several incomplete buildings have collapsed in recent months, frequently resulting in casualties.

Meanwhile, three people were killed after a perimeter wall collapsed at an active construction site in the Riverside area of Nairobi, Kenya's capital, on Saturday.

Bramwell Simiyu, chief officer for disaster management and coordination at the Nairobi County Government, said 11 construction workers were rescued alive from the rubble and rushed to nearby medical facilities with severe injuries.

Simiyu said 39 workers were on-site when the collapse occurred at around 1130 a.m. (0830 GMT), noting that multi-agency emergency response, search, and rescue teams were actively operating at the construction site.

"Preliminary site assessments confirm that the main building on the property was still at the excavation and foundation stage, with no upper floors erected at the time of the incident," he said at the site.

The county government said 14 workers had been accounted for and confirmed safe at the scene, while search-and-rescue teams were still working to establish the whereabouts of the others.

The county government said hospital admission checks and on-site accountability exercises were ongoing to establish the status of all workers listed in the site's records.

Nairobi Regional Police Commander Issa Mohamud said a team was on the ground to coordinate the rescue operations and conduct investigations.

"We have three fatalities and others are injured. We want to know what happened and how," he said.

This came a day after a building under construction collapsed and killed six workers in the Syokimau area of Nairobi.