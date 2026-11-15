MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Moscow: Russia launched two privately-developed Earth observation satellites aboard a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the country's Far East region on Saturday, marking the first subsidized launch of private satellites under the national Space project.

The rocket, manufactured by the Progress Rocket Space Center, lifted off at 416 a.m. Moscow time (0116 GMT), carrying the KOEN satellite, developed by MT-Lab, and the Kinosputnik satellite, developed by the Sputnik Group, Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos said.

The launch was also the first in Russian history in which satellites developed by private companies served as the primary payload, local media said.