MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo Group will host the second edition of the Digital Ecosystem Conference & Exhibition on November 16 – 17, 2026 in Doha, bringing together government, regulatory, industry and academic perspectives on the decisions shaping the digital economy.

Under the theme "Shaping Digital Economies: Policy, Sovereignty & the Future of ICT”, the conference will examine how legal and regulatory frameworks can support investment in digital infrastructure and the adoption of emerging technologies, while protecting consumers and strengthening public trust.

Building on the inaugural edition in 2024, this year's event expands to two days, combining keynotes, panel discussions and fireside conversations with an exhibition of digital platforms and services. Taking place shortly after MWC Doha and alongside the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference, it will provide a forum to consider how the industry's technological ambitions can translate into practical policy and investment priorities.

Group Chief Legal and Regulatory Officer, Ooredoo, Hilal Mohammed Al Khulaifi said: "The decisions being made today on AI, data and connectivity will influence where investment goes and how widely its benefits are shared. We need policy frameworks that give businesses the confidence to invest and people the confidence to use digital services. This conference brings those perspectives together to identify practical steps that governments and industry can take."

The programme will explore the foundations of the AI economy, including connectivity, data centres and energy requirements, alongside questions of digital sovereignty and AI governance. Discussions will also address cybersecurity, digital identity, consumer protection and the measures needed to make digital participation more accessible and affordable.

Dedicated roundtables will allow participants to examine digital data hubs, young people's experiences of social media and AI, and the implementation of AI governance. These discussions will complement the main programme by bringing specialist perspectives to issues that increasingly cut across sectors and national borders.

A drafting session will focus on developing the Doha Principles 2026, translating the conference discussions into shared, practical policy recommendations covering AI, data, cybersecurity, inclusion and sustainability.

Through the conference, Ooredoo Group aims to strengthen cooperation between the organisations building digital infrastructure, those developing the rules that govern it, and the communities and businesses it serves.