MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) announced that it has obtained ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for Information Security Management System, after meeting all requirements of the international standard.

This achievement reflects QCB's commitment to implementing international best practices and standards in information security governance and enhancing the efficiency of its institutional systems and operations, thereby reinforcing the reliability of its digital infrastructure and the sustainability of its services.