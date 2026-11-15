MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Commercial Bank has introduced Miqdam, a first-of-its-kind banking segment for Qataris, designed to match their lifestyle with exceptional privileges and financial solutions.

The name comes from a traditional Qatari word of courage and initiative and reflects a distinctive approach to banking for Qatari customers.

Miqdam customers will enjoy a range of exclusive privileges and offers.

As part of the launch, the first 100 customers to join Miqdam will receive a QR20,000 travel voucher with Qatar Airways.

Members will also receive exclusive offers and curated privileges on the Miqdam Credit Card, along with preferential interest rates on mortgage, personal and vehicle loans.

Miqdam describes someone bold enough to step forward, and in Qatari culture, someone who supports you before you even ask.

It stands for courage, initiative and leadership, qualities deeply rooted in Qatar and its people, and it is

the philosophy the segment is built around. The visual identity and card design features the Arabian horse, a timeless symbol of authenticity and nobility, serving as a proud reflection of the Qatari identity and cultural heritage the Bank honours.

Group Chief Executive Officer of Commercial Bank, Stephen Moss, said:“Qatari customers have been at the heart of our story from the beginning, and serving them well means understanding their ambitions as much as their banking needs."

"Miqdam reflects the spirit of moving forward with confidence, and that

is how we want to support Qatari customers." "As a Qatari bank, this is who we are, and it is a commitment we will carry forward for generations to come.”

Director of Private Banking at Commercial Bank, AGM, Nasser Al Sharshani, said:“Miqdam is a word that holds deep meaning for us, and this proposition is built around the moments that matter in our customers' lives."

"Designed by Qataris, for Qataris, it delivers an experience that is truly considered distinctive, and authentic to who we are.”