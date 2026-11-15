MENAFN - Gulf Times) Government service centres across the country handled 49,271 transactions in October as part of the country's ongoing drive to make administrative procedures more efficient, accessible, and customer-focused.

Data recently published by the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau through its Sharek platform showed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) topped the list of participating government entities, completing 16,940 transactions, equivalent to about 34.4% of the monthly total.

The Ministry of Justice ranked second with 10,560 transactions (21.4%), followed by the Ministry of Labour with 7,143 (14.5%). Together, the three leading ministries accounted for more than 34,600 transactions, representing approximately 70.3% of all services delivered during the month.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) ranked fourth with 6,108 transactions, while the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau completed 4,396. Other participating entities included Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa), with 1,045 transactions; the Ministry of Social Development and Family, with 954; and the Ministry of Municipality, with 822.

Qatar Central Securities Depository (Edaa) recorded 520 transactions, followed by the Supreme Judicial Council with 382, Qatar Development Bank (QDB) with 272, and the General Retirement and Social Insurance Authority with 129.

The geographical distribution of transactions reveals that Al Hilal Centre was by far the busiest of Qatar's seven government service centres. The centre processed 21,273 transactions, accounting for 43.2% of the national total. Al Rayyan ranked second with 14,343 transactions (29.1%), followed by Al Wakrah with 4,713 (9.6%). The Pearl Service Centre handled 4,263 transactions, while Rawdat Al Hamama recorded 3,364. Al Khor processed 1,266, and Al Shamal recorded 49.

The figures indicate that Al Hilal and Al Rayyan together accounted for approximately 72.3% of all transactions, highlighting the concentration of service demand at the two busiest locations.

Alongside these transactions, the latest statistics recorded 5,769 customer surveys conducted, covering 12 government entities and institutions. MoFA received the highest number, with 1,815 surveys, followed by the Ministry of Justice with 1,402 and MoCI with 784.

The Civil Service and Government Development Bureau recorded 695 surveys, while the Ministry of Labour received 482. Other entities also attracted customer feedback, including Kahramaa and the Ministry of Municipality, with 151 surveys each, and the Ministry of Social Development and Family with 110.

The remaining surveys covered Edaa (76), the Supreme Judicial Council (61), QDB (35), and the General Retirement and Social Insurance Authority (seven).

Government service centres Civil Service and Government Development Bureau