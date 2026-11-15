Rajagiri Public School celebrated its 11th Annual Sports Day on November 6 at the Aspire Dome, Doha. The event was graced by distinguished guests from Al Duhail Sports Club and the Qatar National Handball Team, with Ziad El Jaouni, Qatari professional footballer, as the chief guest.

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