MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Charity has launched a cochlear implant campaign for deaf children in Mauritania in co-operation with the country's Ministry of Health. The initiative is one of four medical campaigns providing cochlear implants, treatment for heart defects, cataract surgery, and treatment for malnutrition.

The launch was attended by Cheikh Baye Ould M'Khaitrate, secretary-general of Mauritania's Ministry of Health; Hamoudi Cheikhna Ali, secretary-general of the Ministry of Social Action, Childhood and Family; Shaheen bin Ali al-Kaabi, Qatar's ambassador to Mauritania; Ibrahim Abdulrahman al-Janahi, Qatar Charity's director of development operations; and Omer Abdelaziz Mohamed, director of Qatar Charity's Mauritania Branch.

Ibrahim al-Janahi, Qatar Charity's director of development operations, said the cochlear implant programme for deaf children in Mauritania is part of ongoing efforts under the organisation's“27th Night Challenge” campaign, held last Ramadan to provide specialised healthcare for children and families most in need.

He thanked the Mauritanian authorities, healthcare institutions, specialist medical teams, and all partners who helped make the program possible. Al-Janahi said a cochlear implant is more than a medical intervention. For a child, it opens a new window onto the world of sound, speech, learning, and communication. It also offers an opportunity to participate more fully in family, school, and community life and to approach the future with confidence and hope.

Qatar's ambassador to Mauritania, Shaheen bin Ali al-Kaabi, welcomed the launch of the programme, which aims to provide cochlear implants for 12 children. Qatar Charity is implementing the initiative in co-operation with the Specialties Hospital, with a specialist medical team sent specifically to perform the procedures.

The ambassador said the close ties between Qatar and Mauritania continue to grow across a range of sectors. He highlighted healthcare co-operation as a strong example of this relationship, noting that such initiatives support human development and improve quality of life for those most in need.

Qatar Charity medical campaigns malnutrition