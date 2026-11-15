News Update! (14-11-2026)
Qatar to host third regular session of Arab Cybersecurity Ministers Council on November 26.
Qatar showcases national climate initiatives and adaptation efforts at COP31 in Turkiye.
(This video features an AI avatar of the real presenter)
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