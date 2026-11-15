BDM Wealth Management is now BDM Capital.

The free BDM Capital IPO Readiness Checklist: 8 things that have to be true before you list.

Mark Johnson, Founder & Director, BDM Capital.

Dubai-based BDM Capital, formerly BDM Wealth Management, launches with a free guide to the eight things that have to be true before a company lists.

- Mark Johnson, Founder & Director, BDM CapitalDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BDM Wealth Management has relaunched as BDM Capital, a Dubai-based capital introduction firm, and released a free IPO Readiness Checklist for founders and finance teams.The new name puts capital raising introductions and strategic partnerships at the centre of the business. BDM Capital helps growing companies in the UK, the UAE and international markets get ready to raise, and introduces them to high-net-worth and sophisticated investors and to strategic partners, across bonds, loan notes, IPOs and SEIS/EIS."Most raises are won or lost long before the first investor meeting," said Mark Johnson, Founder and Director of BDM Capital. "The companies that list smoothly started behaving like a listed company a year before they became one. BDM Capital exists to get businesses to that point, and the checklist is where that work starts."A free checklist for companies thinking about listingThe IPO Readiness Checklist sets out the eight areas that decide whether a listing goes smoothly, with a six-question self-test a board can complete in minutes:- Accounts that can stand scrutiny- A clean corporate structure- A board fit for a public company- Governance and controls that already work- An equity story investors can repeat- The right market- The adviser team- A realistic timetable and budgetThe checklist is free to read and download from The Financial Funding Blog, BDM Capital's library of plain-English guides on bonds, loan notes, IPO readiness and SEIS/EIS.Experience behind the nameBDM Capital's partners and directors have collectively raised over £50 million across more than 120 transactions during their careers. Mark Johnson began his career in the City of London in 2006 as a bond and loan note fundraiser, spent around ten years in Canary Wharf, and has helped take three companies public.The firm's team, contact details and existing relationships are unchanged, and its website remains bdm.About BDM CapitalBDM Capital is the trading arm of BDM Wealth Management, an introduction business based in Dubai. It is not authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority and does not provide investment advice.

Mark Johnson

BDM Capital

+44 7466 318788

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BDM Wealth Management Relaunches as BDM Capital and Releases Free IPO Readiness Checklist News Provided By BDM Capital November 14, 2026, 12:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Technology, World & Regional



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