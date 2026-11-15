Global Powers Condemn Deadly Drone Strikes Across Sudan
(MENAFN) The African Union, United Nations, European Union, Arab League, and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) have jointly denounced the growing wave of attacks in Sudan, demanding an immediate cessation of hostilities and stronger protection for civilians.
In a joint statement issued by IGAD on Sunday, the five organizations expressed “its deep concern” over the latest deadly escalation of drone strikes across the conflict-hit country.
The statement warned that the attacks are deepening the suffering of civilians already facing a “catastrophic” humanitarian crisis.
“The Quintet strongly condemns these attacks, including those across Khartoum, Darfur, Kordofan, Blue Nile, Gadaref, Gezira, Sennar, and Red Sea states. They have caused civilian casualties and damaged critical civilian infrastructure, particularly power stations and health facilities,” the statement said.
It further highlighted the extensive consequences of damage to electricity infrastructure, saying power disruptions have triggered widespread blackouts, interrupted essential services, and aggravated the country's worsening humanitarian conditions.
“These attacks also undermine humanitarian operations and complicate prospects for peace and recovery,” the statement said.
The five organizations stressed that the conflict cannot be resolved through military means, urging all parties to immediately stop fighting and cease attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure. They also called for an end to external assistance contributing to the escalation.
Additionally, they demanded compliance with international humanitarian law and emphasized the importance of holding those responsible for violations accountable.
“The Quintet recalls that attacks directed against civilians and civilian objects constitute violations of international humanitarian law. In accordance with international law, constant care must be taken to spare civilians and civilian objects throughout military operations,” the statement added.
Meanwhile, clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have intensified across North, West, and South Kordofan since October 2025.
The conflict, which erupted in 2023, has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced nearly 13 million others, according to United Nations estimates.
In a joint statement issued by IGAD on Sunday, the five organizations expressed “its deep concern” over the latest deadly escalation of drone strikes across the conflict-hit country.
The statement warned that the attacks are deepening the suffering of civilians already facing a “catastrophic” humanitarian crisis.
“The Quintet strongly condemns these attacks, including those across Khartoum, Darfur, Kordofan, Blue Nile, Gadaref, Gezira, Sennar, and Red Sea states. They have caused civilian casualties and damaged critical civilian infrastructure, particularly power stations and health facilities,” the statement said.
It further highlighted the extensive consequences of damage to electricity infrastructure, saying power disruptions have triggered widespread blackouts, interrupted essential services, and aggravated the country's worsening humanitarian conditions.
“These attacks also undermine humanitarian operations and complicate prospects for peace and recovery,” the statement said.
The five organizations stressed that the conflict cannot be resolved through military means, urging all parties to immediately stop fighting and cease attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure. They also called for an end to external assistance contributing to the escalation.
Additionally, they demanded compliance with international humanitarian law and emphasized the importance of holding those responsible for violations accountable.
“The Quintet recalls that attacks directed against civilians and civilian objects constitute violations of international humanitarian law. In accordance with international law, constant care must be taken to spare civilians and civilian objects throughout military operations,” the statement added.
Meanwhile, clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have intensified across North, West, and South Kordofan since October 2025.
The conflict, which erupted in 2023, has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced nearly 13 million others, according to United Nations estimates.
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