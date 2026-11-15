

HONG KONG, Nov 15, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - In the third quarter of 2026, the typical UAE business that paid for an AI tool spent AED 268 a month on it, according to the first SME Spend Index from Pemo, a Dubai spend-management platform (Pemo, October 2026). That is roughly the cost of a modest office utility bill. In the same quarter, Microsoft's diffusion tracking put the share of UAE residents aged 15 to 64 who had used a generative AI product at 73.3 percent, the highest reading across 147 economies (Microsoft, September 2026). Both numbers describe the same country in the same year. Only one of them describes a purchase. The gap between those two figures is the most important unsolved question in the UAE's AI story. The country leads the world in people trying AI. It has built government infrastructure around that lead. What it has not yet shown, at anything close to the same scale, is businesses converting that usage into paid, integrated, budgeted deployment. This article reads the two data trails against each other, adds what the people operating these tools actually say, and asks a simple question: is the gap one problem or two? The record number, and what it actually counts Microsoft's AI Economy Institute measures diffusion as the share of people aged 15 to 64 who used a generative AI product or app during a reporting period, based on aggregated telemetry adjusted for device market share and internet penetration (The National, 2026-09-25). On that measure the UAE ran 59.4 percent in the first half of 2025, 64.0 percent in the second half, 70.1 percent in the first quarter of 2026, and 73.3 percent in the second quarter. The global average rose from 16.3 percent to 17.8 percent over the same quarter. Singapore, second on the list, reached 64.3 percent. Three things about that measure matter for reading it honestly. It counts a population, not a workforce. A student using a free chatbot and a procurement officer using an enterprise assistant both sit inside the 73.3 percent. It counts any generative AI product, not paid business tools. Free tiers qualify. It is a usage read, not an outcome read. Nothing in it says what the usage changed. Microsoft UAE's own managing director drew the same line in October 2026. "The biggest shift we are seeing is from AI as a tool to AI as a teammate," Amr Kamel said at the AI Everything Abu Dhabi showcase, adding that human judgement and accountability "remain at the centre" (Zawya, 2026-10-06). The framing is notable for what it concedes: the vendor that publishes the headline adoption number is also the vendor telling businesses that adoption is no longer the hard part. A company report released the same month put it more bluntly, saying businesses "now have to show the productivity and financial returns behind that usage" (tbreak, October 2026). How many businesses are actually paying The business-side numbers come from three private sources, and they disagree with each other in instructive ways. The AWS "Unlocking the UAE's AI Potential" report, produced with the UAE Artificial Intelligence Office and research by Strand Partners, found 72 percent of UAE businesses say they have adopted AI in 2026, up from 53 percent a year earlier (AWS, 2026). That survey asked 1,000 founders, CEOs and C-suite members through online panels weighted by size, sector and region. A "yes" here is a self-declaration. Pemo's transaction data cuts the same market by what firms actually pay for. Its first AI adoption report, built on settled card and bill-pay transactions from more than 6,000 UAE businesses and over AED 1.4 billion in annual spend, found 12 percent of businesses actively transacting with AI tools in early 2026 (Pemo, April 2026). Its Q3 2026 SME Spend Index, based on roughly 3.5 million anonymised transactions from October 2025 to September 2026, found 29 percent of businesses paid for at least one AI tool, with AI spend about five times its year-ago level and now roughly a quarter of all software spending (Pemo, October 2026). Two details inside that index deserve attention: two-thirds of AI-paying businesses still used a single tool, and the index excludes AI capabilities bundled inside Microsoft and Google suites, so the true paid share is somewhere above its read, not below. The same index shows where paying already runs deep. Technology firms led at 50 percent paying for AI in the third quarter of 2026, with a typical AED 880 a month. Marketing agencies followed at 46 percent. Real estate reached 38 percent and professional services 35 percent by the third quarter of 2026, while construction sat at 17 percent and hospitality at 16 percent. Table 1: What each UAE adoption number measures, 2026 Measure Value What it counts Ref Residents 15-64 using a GenAI product, Q2 2026 73.3% Any generative AI usage, free or paid, telemetry-based Microsoft AI Diffusion Businesses self-reporting AI adoption 72% Founder/CEO survey answer, 1,000 firms, online panel AWS / Strand Partners Businesses paying for at least one AI tool, Q3 2026 29% Settled card and bill-pay transactions, ~3.5M records Pemo SME Spend Index Businesses transacting AI spend, early 2026 12% Confirmed transactions among 6,000+ firms Pemo AI adoption report Source: The National �, Pemo via Communicate Online � There is no official UAE government statistic on business AI use. Every business figure in circulation comes from a vendor survey or a company's own transaction data, and each one counts a different denominator. Treat any single number, including the 73.3 percent, as one lens on one population. What the operators say The public record of people running these tools inside UAE organisations is thin but consistent, and it splits into two camps: those describing deployment momentum, and those warning that deployment is where projects die. Amr Kamel, Microsoft UAE managing director, told Gulf News that companies should focus on "measurable outcomes rather than the number of pilots they launch", arguing AI could help organisations take on more work and "tackle tasks that previously needed more time or specialist expertise" (tbreak, October 2026). Ayham Gorani, co-founder and chief executive of Pemo, framed spending as the honest signal: "Spending is one of the clearest signals there is: it shows what businesses prioritise, where they see growth and what they are prepared to invest in" (Pemo, October 2026). On the other side sits the largest piece of counter-evidence in the enterprise AI literature. MIT's Project NANDA report, The GenAI Divide: State of AI in Business 2025, found about 95 percent of enterprise generative AI pilots delivered no measurable profit-and-loss impact, based on 300 public deployments, 150 leadership interviews and a survey of 350 employees (Fortune, 2025-08-18). "The 95% failure rate for enterprise AI solutions represents the clearest manifestation of the GenAI Divide," the report stated. Its lead author, Aditya Challapally, said the root cause was not model quality but a learning gap in integration: "Almost everywhere we went, enterprises were trying to build their own tool." Purchased solutions succeeded about 67 percent of the time in the study; internal builds, about one-third as often. That report predates the UAE's 2026 surge and was not a UAE study. But it describes the failure mode that high-adoption economies run into first, because adoption without integration is exactly the pattern it measured. No UAE-specific equivalent of the MIT study exists in public. That absence is itself a finding. A third camp is quieter: the sector laggards. Pemo's own index shows construction and hospitality firms paying for AI at roughly half the rate of technology firms. Gorani's data says the gap is a budget line, not a technology choice. Two gaps, not one So which is it: is the UAE's usage-to-payment gap a single problem, or two conditions that have to hold at once? The evidence supports two, and they fail independently. Gap one is a measurement gap. The headline 73.3 percent counts people using free generative AI. The paid-enterprise share sits far lower, between the 12 percent transacting and the 29 percent paying depending on how strictly you define a payment. Nothing is broken here; the two numbers measure different populations. But the gap guarantees that most public commentary overstates how deep AI runs in the economy. When the federal government announced in April 2026 that half of government services should run through AI agents within two years, it set a deployment target, not a usage target. The diffusion index cannot track progress toward it. Gap two is a conversion gap. Moving from a single paid tool to organisation-wide deployment requires two inputs the market is short of. The first is people: UAE businesses report it takes an average of 5.8 months to hire an employee with the right digital skills, and only 31 percent of businesses describe themselves as at the most advanced stage of AI use, up from 28 percent a year earlier (AWS, 2026). The second is integration discipline: the MIT study's core finding, that generic tools stall inside enterprise workflows because they do not learn from them, applies to any market buying the same tools. The UAE's own spend data shows the conversion is happening but slowly: two-thirds of paying firms still run one tool, and 37 percent run two or more. If only gap one existed, the fix would be re-labelling the statistics. If only gap two existed, the headline number would be a fair signal of future deployment. Because both hold, the 73.3 percent is neither a lie nor a forecast. It is a measure of interest, and interest is the cheapest input in the entire stack. The public money behind the private gap None of this happens in a policy vacuum, and the state's own programs explain part of the usage surge while exposing how little of it converts. The UAE was the second country after Canada to publish a national AI strategy, back in 2017, and the accumulation shows. In April 2026 the federal government announced an AI framework targeting 50 percent of government sectors, services and operations running through agentic AI within two years, alongside a plan to train 80,000 federal employees, from ministers to new joiners, in agentic AI (The National, 2026-09-25). Abu Dhabi's Digital Strategy 2025-2027 carries an AED 13 billion investment, targets 100 percent sovereign cloud adoption, more than 200 AI solutions, and an ambition to add over AED 24 billion to the emirate's GDP by 2027 (Analytics Insight, 2026). The emirate reports more than 1,000 AI agents planned across government operations. The capital layer moved in parallel. Abu Dhabi's MGX closed its first fund at USD 49 billion in July 2026, above its original USD 45 billion target, invested across 14 companies in semiconductors and AI infrastructure. OpenAI named Stargate UAE its first international deployment, a 1 gigawatt cluster in Abu Dhabi with 200 megawatts expected live in 2026, alongside G42, Oracle, NVIDIA, Cisco and SoftBank. In September 2026, Abu Dhabi's Institute for Foundation Models released six open-source models, the largest at 375 billion parameters (Analytics Insight, 2026). Talent metrics confirm the pipeline is real. PwC counts UAE job postings requiring AI skills at 3.2 percent of postings in 2025, up from 1.0 percent in 2021, a rise of roughly 2,700 postings in the last year alone. AI is now taught in government schools from kindergarten to grade 12, and 22,000 teachers are being trained to use it in assessment and lesson planning (The National, 2026-09-25). Read against the spend data, though, the public programs buy usage, not conversion. Government employment gives 35,000 people Copilot at public expense, which lifts the diffusion number. The AED 13 billion strategy funds infrastructure that private SMEs then use cheaply or free, which lifts the diffusion number further. What no program yet does is pay for the last mile inside a 12-person marketing agency in Sharjah: the integration work, the workflow redesign, the second and third tool beyond the first subscription. That gap is precisely where the MIT finding lives, and no public money in the current wave targets it. Who never sees the gap The people least exposed to this two-gap structure are the ones consuming the headline number. A diffusion statistic travels well: it is quotable, it ranks the country first, and it has made the UAE a fixture of global AI commentary. The transaction data that would complicate the story sits inside a private platform's customer base of roughly 10,000 businesses and reaches the public once a quarter, in a press release. Government momentum amplifies the same asymmetry. Abu Dhabi has rolled Microsoft 365 Copilot out to about 35,000 public-sector employees across 27 government entities, under an AED 13 billion digital strategy targeting more than 200 AI solutions and an ambition to become the world's first AI-native government by 2027 (Zawya, 2026-10-06; Analytics Insight, 2026). Ajman put a fully agent-driven proactive licensing service into operation in September 2026. Each of these is a genuine deployment. None of them is an SME, and the SME market, where 59 percent of Pemo-tracked AI spend now originates, is where the conversion gap lives. The vendors sit closest to the gap and profit from narrating the top half of it. The AWS survey was researched for a company that sells cloud and AI services; Pemo sells spend management and publishes its own index; Microsoft publishes the diffusion ranking. None of this makes the numbers wrong. It does mean the correction to the record will not come from inside the market. It will come from whatever independent survey or regulator disclosure arrives first. What would tell us the picture changed Three signals are cheap to watch and directly test the two-gap structure. Pemo's Q4 2026 index, due January 2027: if the share of businesses paying for two or more AI tools rises materially from 37 percent, the conversion gap is closing. The sector spread: if construction and hospitality payment rates move above the low twenties, the gap has stopped being a sector story. The federal government's own deployment reporting against its 50 percent agentic-AI target, which, unlike the diffusion index, has an auditable denominator. Until one of those moves, the honest summary of the UAE in late 2026 is this: a country that has solved getting people to try AI, and is only beginning to solve getting businesses to pay for it, one AED 268 budget line at a time. Sourcing and ethics note This article rests entirely on published material: Microsoft's AI diffusion reporting as covered by The National, Pemo's two spending reports as distributed to UAE business media, the AWS and Strand Partners survey, and MIT's Project NANDA report as reported by Fortune. Quotes come from named executives in their published statements; no unnamed sources were used. Where reports disagree, the disagreement is presented with each figure's own denominator rather than averaged away. The Pemo data covers that platform's customers and is not a representative sample of all UAE businesses, and its AI category excludes tools bundled in Microsoft and Google suites, a limitation the publisher itself flags. The MIT study is global and predates the UAE's 2026 readings; it is used here as documented evidence of a failure mode, not as a UAE measurement. Data as of November 2026. Sources The National �, UAE pulls ahead in global ranking on AI adoption, September 25, 2026 Zawya �, AI Everything Abu Dhabi press release with Kamel quotes, October 6, 2026 Communicate Online �, Pemo SME Spend Index Q3 2026, October 2026 CB Insights �, Pemo UAE AI adoption report, spend up 521%, April 2026 Fortune �, MIT NANDA report: 95% of GenAI pilots failing, August 18, 2025 tbreak �, Microsoft UAE on Q1 2026 diffusion and Frontier Firms, October 2026 About Global Infinity Labs Global Infinity Labs is an AI innovation company specializing in MCP data services. This article was prepared by our expert team using insights and data provided through our MCP platforms. Contact: [email protected]

