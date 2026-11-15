Iran Claims Drone Strike on US Radar Site in Bahrain
(MENAFN) Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced Sunday that it had launched six drones targeting a US radar defense installation at al-Riffa Air Base in Bahrain, according to Iranian state media.
No information was provided on whether the reported attack caused damage or resulted in casualties.
The announcement followed several security alerts issued by Bahrain’s Interior Ministry earlier in the day, warning of a possible threat without identifying its nature. Authorities urged residents to take shelter as a precaution.
In a statement broadcast by Iranian state television, the IRGC also maintained that the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, citing what it described as Washington’s "failure" to escort vessels through the strategically important waterway.
The force further warned that "any US aggression would be met with an even harsher and more devastating response.”
The latest developments underscore escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington over maritime access through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for international energy and commodity shipments.
Control and navigation through the strait have also emerged as major points of contention in diplomatic negotiations between the two countries.
The conflict initially erupted on Feb. 28 following US and Israeli strikes against Iran. The opposing sides subsequently agreed to a ceasefire in April.
However, hostilities between Washington and Tehran later resumed after diplomatic efforts encountered obstacles, despite the signing of a memorandum of understanding in June.
No information was provided on whether the reported attack caused damage or resulted in casualties.
The announcement followed several security alerts issued by Bahrain’s Interior Ministry earlier in the day, warning of a possible threat without identifying its nature. Authorities urged residents to take shelter as a precaution.
In a statement broadcast by Iranian state television, the IRGC also maintained that the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, citing what it described as Washington’s "failure" to escort vessels through the strategically important waterway.
The force further warned that "any US aggression would be met with an even harsher and more devastating response.”
The latest developments underscore escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington over maritime access through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for international energy and commodity shipments.
Control and navigation through the strait have also emerged as major points of contention in diplomatic negotiations between the two countries.
The conflict initially erupted on Feb. 28 following US and Israeli strikes against Iran. The opposing sides subsequently agreed to a ceasefire in April.
However, hostilities between Washington and Tehran later resumed after diplomatic efforts encountered obstacles, despite the signing of a memorandum of understanding in June.
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