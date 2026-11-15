MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Qatar ExxonMobil Open in Doha, Rolex Shanghai Masters, and Almaty Open have been named Tournaments of the Year in their respective categories for the 2026 ATP Awards, based on the results of player surveys.

The Qatar ExxonMobil Open has continued to rate highly with players, and it has secured the ATP 500 Tournament of the Year award for the second consecutive season. Doha had previously won the ATP 250 award six times before being upgraded to an ATP 500 event in 2025, and has now claimed the top honour in the category in both of its first two years at that level.

Players have been particularly appreciative of the overall experience in Doha, from comfortable hotel accommodation and excellent breakfasts to seamless transport to and from the tournament site. Once there, the quality and availability of practice courts, the player restaurant and medical facilities have all helped make life easier for players throughout the week, while a new outdoor warm-up area was another welcome addition this year.

“Winning the ATP 500 Tournament of the Year award once again is an incredible honour and a source of immense pride for all of us,” said Tournament Director Karim Alami.

“This recognition reflects the dedication, passion, and hard work of our entire team, as well as the unwavering support of our long-standing partners, particularly ExxonMobil.

“We remain committed to delivering a world-class experience for the players and fans, and to further strengthening Qatar's position on the global tennis stage.”

Shanghai claimed ATP Masters 1000 Tournament of the Year honours for the first time since 2013, with the tournament continuing to be a favourite among players for its facilities and attention to detail. Doha secured the ATP 500 award for the second consecutive year, while the Kazakhstani event in Almaty is the ATP 250 Tournament of the Year for the first time.

Qatar ExxonMobil Open ATP Awards tennis