MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's young athletes concluded their participation in the fourth Youth Olympic Games Dakar 2026 with encouraging performances, highlighted by Dana Salem's bronze medal in the women's 100m, while Idris Abu Bakr and Adam Morsi also delivered notable achievements, setting personal and national records respectively.

Salem's podium finish provided a major highlight for the Qatari delegation, underlining the potential of the country's emerging athletic talent on the international stage. Abu Bakr demonstrated his progress in athletics by finishing sixth in the 110m hurdles, clocking a new personal best of 13.96 seconds, while swimmer Morsi reached the final of the 200m breaststroke and established a new Qatari senior-category record with a time of 2:17.7.

In another positive performance, Adham al-Deeb advanced to the quarter-finals of the foil fencing competition, completing a promising campaign for Qatar across three different sports.

The Qatari delegation officially brought its participation to a close on Friday by attending the Games' closing ceremony at the Youth Olympic Village in Diamniadio. Idris Abu Bakr carried Qatar's national flag during the ceremony, proudly representing the country at the conclusion of the international sporting event.

The closing ceremony celebrated the spirit of the Games through a colourful combination of sport, culture and artistic performances, showcasing the richness of African identity and the continent's diverse cultural heritage.

The event was attended by prominent figures, sports leaders and officials from around the world, and featured addresses by the President of the Dakar 2026 Organising Committee and International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Kirsty Coventry. The ceremony, attended exclusively by athletes and accredited delegations, also included the extinguishing of the Youth Olympic flame and a series of musical performances.

Commenting on Qatar's participation, Naji al-Amari, Head of the Qatari Delegation to Dakar 2026, emphasised that the value of the Youth Olympic Games extends beyond medals and final rankings.

“Participation in the Youth Olympic Games Dakar 2026 is about much more than results and rankings. It offers young athletes valuable Olympic experiences and opportunities to compete alongside athletes from around the world, helping develop their personalities and enhance their competitive capabilities,” he said.

Al-Amari praised the athletes for their commitment, sportsmanship and determination, stressing that they had represented Qatari sport and youth positively throughout the competition.

He also expressed confidence that the experience gained in Dakar would motivate the young athletes to continue developing their abilities and prepare for future sporting and Olympic challenges.

Qatar was represented by four athletes competing in three sports at the Games, which brought together approximately 2,700 athletes from around the world. Participants competed across 25 sports featuring 153 medal events, alongside 10 interactive sports included in the programme without medal awards.

Competitions and activities took place over 15 days across Dakar, Diamniadio and Saly, with athletes aged 15 to 17 participating in the global sporting celebration.

Organised by the International Olympic Committee, Dakar 2026 marked a historic milestone for Senegal, becoming the first African nation to host the Youth Olympic Games and opening new opportunities for the Olympic Movement across the continent.

For Qatar, Dana Salem's bronze medal, Idris Abu Bakr's personal-best performance and Adam Morsi's national record stand out as significant achievements, reflecting the promise of the country's young generation and providing a positive foundation for their future sporting ambitions.

Qatar Youth Olympic Games Dakar 2026 Dana Salem Senegal