MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's Ibrahim Yousuf al-Mahmoud and Vito Blue PS produced a clinical performance to bag top honours as the second round of the Al Shaqab League concluded at the Longines Al Shaqab Arena on Saturday.

Al Mahmoud and the 11-year-old gelding produced a double-clear performance to win the Al Shaqab Champions – Table A, Special Two Phases – 140cm class in a combined time of 65.12sec. Qatar's Saad Ahmed al-Saad finished second on Craquante de Mazin in 68.37sec, while France's Cyrine Cherif took third on Jimagine d'Armanville in 65.61sec.

Hadi Mansour al-Shahwani of Qatar won the Junior Champions – Table A, Special Two Phases – 120cm, riding Mira v/d Roshoeve to a double-clear performance in a combined time of 60.82sec. Qatar's Khalid Nasser al-Khater finished second on Nuance van het Groeshof in 60.49sec, while Amer Hamad al-Mansoori of Qatar took third on Gatsby in 64.85sec.

Hamad Mohammed Awad al-Marri of Qatar claimed the top two places in the Amateur Accumulator with Joker – 100cm, winning on Little Lord in 46.70sec and finishing second on Cat Ballou 27 in 47.64sec. Qatar's Aljohara Mohammed al-Thani took third on Gralain AA in 48.82sec.

In the Introductory 2 Optimum Time – 60cm, Hamad Mohammed al-Thani of Qatar took the top spot on Violet Van Het Koetshuis in 33.95sec. Tunisia's Fida Alkahouaji finished second on Shelfa in 34.15sec, while Qatar's Ahmad Nasser al-Kuwari placed third on Kroaat van Orchid's in 33.70sec.

The Al Shaqab League reflects the organisation's long-term commitment to developing riders, preparing future champions and building a strong foundation for equestrian sport in Qatar.

It offers riders regular competitive opportunities to gain experience, enhance their performances and advance to higher levels of the sport.

Qatar Ibrahim Yousuf al-Mahmoud Vito Blue PS Al Shaqab Arena