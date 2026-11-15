MENAFN - Gulf Times) Wathnan Racing's Doha Bu Thaila made a spectacular seasonal reappearance at Al Uqda Racecourse on Saturday, producing an emphatic performance to land the Al Noof Cup in impressive fashion.

The five-year-old bay mare extended her remarkable winning streak to five consecutive victories, securing a commanding 31⁄2-length success in the 1300m Local Thoroughbred Open Race for three-year-olds and above.

Trained by Alban de Mieulle and partnered by jockey Soufiane Saadi, Doha Bu Thaila delivered another scintillating performance to reaffirm her status as one of the leading performers in the division.

Breaking from stall one, the mare was immediately settled into third position, with Saadi showing patience and allowing her to find her rhythm behind the early leaders. Alwaad took up the running, with Sealine racing in second, as the leading trio maintained their positions through the early and middle stages of the contest.

Saadi remained composed aboard Doha Bu Thaila, conserving her energy before preparing to unleash her challenge in the closing stages.

Alwaad continued to dictate proceedings approaching the home turn, seemingly travelling comfortably as his pursuers waited for an opportunity. Doha Bu Thaila remained poised in third, conserving her energy for the decisive stages. The race changed dramatically entering the home straight. Once Saadi asked his mount to quicken, the response was electrifying.

Doha Bu Thaila unleashed a dazzling turn of foot, sweeping past Sealine and the long-time leader before accelerating clear inside the final 300m. From that moment, she was racing in a league of her own, leaving her rivals chasing shadows as she powered effortlessly towards another impressive victory.

Damaah also continued her excellent run of form with a commanding pillar-to-post victory in race seven, the 1200m Local Purebred Arabian Handicap (60–80), a Class 4 contest featuring six runners. The five-year-old bay mare, carrying the colours of Abdulaziz Saleh al Jaber, recorded her second consecutive victory on her third appearance of the campaign, scoring by 21⁄2 lengths under Alberto Sanna for trainer Hadi al-Ramzani. Having ended last season with two runner-up finishes and a victory, Damaah returned to action with a third-place finish before winning her next two starts, maintaining an impressive sequence of consistent performances.

Earlier in the day, Al Kazim returned to winning ways with an impressive late surge, the 1200m Purebred Arabian Handicap (65–85), a Class 4 contest featuring nine runners. The six-year-old bay horse, who had finished runner-up on his seasonal debut, rediscovered his best form on his third appearance of the campaign to record his fifth career victory. Owned by Sheikh Ahmad bin Mohamed bin Faleh al-Thani, he scored by 11⁄4 lengths under Marco Casamento, completing a double on the card for both jockey and trainer Jassim al-Ghazali.

RESULTS

11th Al Uqda Race Meeting - Al Noof Cup

WINNERS: (Horse, Trainer, Jockey)

1 - Al Noof Cup, Local Thoroughbred Open Race

Doha Bu Thaila, Alban de Mieulle, Soufiane Saadi

2 - Local Purebred Arabian Handicap 60-80

Damaah, Hadi al-Ramzani, Alberto Sanna

3 - Thoroughbred Handicap 65-85

Blazing Sunset, Rashid al-Jehani, Patrick Cosgrave

4 - Purebred Arabian Handicap 65-85

Al Kazim, Jassim al-Ghazali, Marco Casamento

5 - Thoroughbred Handicap 50-70

Manos Arriba, Jassim al-Ghazali, Marco Casamento

6 - Thoroughbred Handicap 0-70

Politico, Owaida Salem al-Hajri, Abdulla Rashid al-Hajri

7 - Local Thoroughbred Maiden

Tiswahum, Ahmed al-Jehani, Arnaud De Lepine

8 - Thoroughbred Maiden

Forteleza, Nayef Batal al-Otibi, Maikon De Souza

Wathnan Racing Doha Bu Thaila Al Noof Cup Al Uqda Racecourse