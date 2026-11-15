Khalid AlJarwan:“Dubai Chambers is committed to supporting family businesses in developing effective governance frameworks and embedding a culture of proactive succession planning.”

Dubai, UAE – The Dubai Centre for Family Businesses, which operates under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, organised the latest session of its Governance Series recently to strengthen succession readiness among family businesses and enhance their organisational resilience in the face of unexpected challenges and changes, supporting business continuity and sustainable growth across generations. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The session, which was titled 'From Succession Planning to Succession Readiness: Building Organisational Resilience in Family Businesses', attracted 30 participants. It highlighted the importance of moving beyond formal succession plans to establish comprehensive organisational frameworks that prepare family businesses for unexpected leadership transitions and support business continuity under changing circumstances.

The session featured Dr. William J. Rothwell, President of Rothwell International and a world-renowned succession planning expert, and Dr. Nasser Al-Hamli, GCC Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Rothwell International. The speakers shared valuable insights into best practices in corporate governance, knowledge transfer, and the development of future leaders, highlighting their role in strengthening the resilience and continuity of family businesses.

Khalid AlJarwan, Executive Vice President of Commercial and Corporate Services at Dubai Chambers, stated:“Family businesses are a vital pillar of Dubai's business community. Succession readiness plays a critical role in ensuring their continued success and strengthening their contribution to economic development. Dubai Chambers is committed to supporting family businesses in developing effective governance frameworks, embedding a culture of proactive succession planning, and preparing future generations to assume leadership responsibilities. These efforts enhance their organisational resilience and ability to adapt to change, while supporting long-term growth, competitiveness, and sustainability.”

The session emphasised the importance of preparing family businesses to respond effectively to unexpected leadership changes and developing practical succession strategies that go beyond theoretical frameworks. Discussions highlighted the role of effective governance, knowledge transfer, and future leadership development in safeguarding business continuity.

The seminar also presented insights from Dr. Nasser Al-Hamli's recent doctoral research with Al Gurg Group, a leading UAE family business with more than 60 years of history, who was represented by Abdulrahman Al Shaibani, CEO Steel Cluster at Al Gurg Group. An interactive simulation enabled participants to assess their organisations' readiness to navigate real-world leadership transition scenarios and unexpected challenges. Participants were also introduced to practical tools to strengthen business continuity and mitigate succession-related risks.

The Governance Series forms part of Dubai Centre for Family Businesses' ongoing efforts to support family businesses through educational seminars covering key topics essential to effective succession planning, strengthening regulatory compliance, and achieving long-term business success. The series also enables participants to learn from the experiences of other family businesses and strengthen their organisational frameworks.

About Dubai Chambers:Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai's vision as a global player byempowering businesses, delivering innovative value-added services, and unlocking access to influentialnetworks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President andPrime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber ofCommerce and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely Dubai Chamber of Commerce,Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under theumbrella of Dubai Chambers.