MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: Smallholder farmers across East Africa face persistent barriers to affordable, quality farm inputs and advisory services. In Uganda alone, 64% of smallholders lack access to... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Mayuge, Uganda & Dubai, UAE

Smallholder farmers across East Africa face persistent barriers to affordable, quality farm inputs and advisory services. In Uganda alone, 64% of smallholders lack access to quality inputs, 66% of mobile users do not have smartphones or internet access, and only 15% routinely receive market information. Low extension coverage (1:2000 extension worker–farmer ratio) further constrains productivity and income growth. These gaps create an urgent market opportunity for last‐mile solutions that can serve farmers on feature phones and in remote locations.

What the Startup Delivers?

Essymart offers an inclusive, low‐technology platform and agent network that sources inputs directly from suppliers, provides last‐mile delivery, and delivers real‐time advisory by phone or on‐farm. The model reduces costs for farmers (reported cost savings of ~20% across seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, energy, transport and time), targets a +30% improvement in crop quality and quantity, and uplifts farmer incomes by an estimated +20% through better inputs and market access.

Why Now?

Rising input costs, persistent logistical gaps, and growing demand for accessible advisory services mean interventions focused on distribution and affordability can deliver rapid farmer impact. Essymart's mobile‐first, agent‐based approach is designed for low‐smartphone environments and responds to urgent needs across Eastern Uganda.

Program Plan (first 30–60 days)

Through FasterCapital's EquityPilot, Essymart will refine execution milestones and strengthen commercial processes. Initial support will focus on agent onboarding best practices, transaction workflow optimization, and buyer‐facing trade connections to scale order volume and increase retention. FasterCapital will prioritize fundraising readiness materials and introductions to ecosystem stakeholders.

Next Steps Proof (Traction and Validation)

Since launching in Mayuge in January 2021, Essymart operates in three districts of Eastern Uganda with 10 agents. Key metrics include 1,200 paying customers, 120 monthly orders, 45 monthly transaction customers, an 80% customer retention rate, $45,000 in revenue to date, and 12 youth and women jobs created. The startup projects onboarding 5,000 farmers over the next two years, which it estimates will translate into $250K in revenue.

Customer Validation

Essymart reports consistent repeat usage and a high retention rate, demonstrating demand for affordable inputs and last‐mile delivery. The agent network supports weekly consignments (300 KG) and direct farmer connections to buyers, which helps close the information and logistics gap for smallholders.

Ecosystem Relevance

Essymart's model aligns with EquityPilot's focus on execution and investor readiness. FasterCapital will work with the team to sharpen growth milestones and expand the agent footprint to deepen rural reach.

Leadership Comment

“Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're excited to support Essymart through EquityPilot. Our team will focus on execution milestones and connecting the startup with the right ecosystem stakeholders.'”

Next 90 Days

Essymart will scale agent recruitment, finalize pricing cadence for the Silver plan and agent fees, pilot enhanced advisory flows for non‐smartphone users, and prepare fundraising materials. The objective: accelerate farmer onboarding toward the 5,000‐farmer target and increase monthly order volume.

About Essymart

Essymart, founded by Viola Nakadama connects smallholder farmers in Eastern Uganda to affordable, quality farm inputs and real‐time advisory via a low‐tech, agent‐driven network. The company focuses on cost reductions, improved yields, and market linkages to raise farmer incomes.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital is a global venture builder and online incubator dedicated to co-funding and co-founding innovative startups. Established in 2014, we are now #1 venture builder in terms of number of startups that we have helped, money invested and money raised. It supports startups worldwide through various programs, including funding assistance, business development, and technical support. The EquityPilot program is designed to help early-stage startups build scalable solutions with mentorship, strategic guidance, and network support.