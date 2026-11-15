IndiGo Pune to Guwahati Flight Returns Safely Due to Technical Snag

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI): An IndiGo flight operating from Pune to Guwahati returned to Pune Airport and landed safely on Sunday after its landing gear failed to retract shortly after take-off. All 192 people on board, including passengers and crew members, were safe, and no injuries were reported, the Airport Director said.

According to the statement issued by the Pune Airport Director, flight 6E 0623 (VT-IZE) reported a technical issue shortly after take-off. The pilot informed Air Traffic Control (ATC) that the aircraft's landing gear had failed to retract and remained in the extended position. Following the information, Pune Airport authorities coordinated with ATC, IndiGo and other concerned agencies. The Indian Air Force (IAF) declared a Full Emergency, following which emergency response procedures were activated. Fire services, ambulances and other emergency teams were placed on high alert.

To facilitate a visual assessment of the landing gear, the aircraft conducted a low pass over the runway before returning for landing. It subsequently landed safely at Pune Airport at 9:04 AM. After landing, the aircraft was escorted to Bay No. 7 by three firefighting vehicles and two ambulances. ATC withdrew the Full Emergency at 9:10 AM after confirming the aircraft's safe and normal status. The aerobridge was then connected, and all passengers were safely deboarded. The Airport Director said all 192 persons on board were safe and no injuries had been reported. IndiGo was arranging an alternate aircraft from Bengaluru to Pune to facilitate the passengers' onward journey to Guwahati.

In a statement, an IndiGo spokesperson said the flight returned to its origin following a technical snag detected shortly after take-off.“IndiGo flight 6E 623, operating from Pune to Guwahati on 15 November 2026, returned to origin and landed safely at the Pune International Airport after a technical snag was detected shortly after take-off. In line with standard operating procedures, all relevant authorities were immediately informed. The aircraft is undergoing maintenance checks and will resume operations after securing necessary clearances. An alternate aircraft has been arranged promptly to operate the flight,” spokeperson said. The Airport Director said the operation was carried out in coordination with the IAF, ATC, IndiGo and other emergency response agencies, with passenger and crew safety given the highest priority. (ANI)