Congress Launches Nasha Chhodo, Bharat Jodo Campaign in Amritsar

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], November 15 (ANI): Congress on Sunday launched its 'Nasha Chhodo, Bharat Jodo' campaign in Amritsar with an anti-drug marathon, as the party gears up for the 2027 Assembly elections. Speaking to ANI, Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla said the campaign was currently underway in the state and that the party would carry it forward, promising a concrete plan to curb the drug menace in the state if voted into power.

"The 'Nasha Chhodo, Bharat Jodo' campaign is currently underway in Punjab... The Congress party has always raised critical social issues; today, maintaining a healthy, fit body is essential, as a healthy individual would never even come close to drugs. This initiative is being organised here, and the Congress party is committed to taking it forward. I promise that once we form the government, we will implement a robust, concrete program to protect Punjab from the menace of drugs... The drug situation in Punjab is dire; it has reached alarming levels," he said.

He blamed the Centre for failing to curb cross-border smuggling. "Large quantities of drugs and weapons are being smuggled in from Pakistan via drones; the Central Government was supposed to deploy anti-drone systems to counter this, but it has failed to do so," he said.

The campaign comes ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, with political parties ramping up their campaigns in the state. Earlier, the Punjab Congress officially rolled out its statewide 'Jawani Sambhal' cycle yatra on Thursday from Chamkaur Sahib in Ropar district, with senior party leadership spearheading the campaign ahead of Punjab elections 2027.

The launch of the 'Jawani Sambhal' cycle yatra brought together key leaders, including Punjab Congress in-charge Sachin Pilot, state unit chief Pargat Singh, former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, and other senior leaders. The campaign aims to engage and raise awareness among the youth of Punjab, addressing critical issues such as the drug menace, gangster culture, and crime.

Marking the commencement of the campaign, Punjab Congress In-Charge Sachin Pilot shared a post on X emphasising the spiritual importance of the launch. "I had the good fortune to bow my head and offer prayers at the historic Gurdwara Sri Katalgarh Sahib in Sri Chamkaur Sahib, the sacred land of courage, bravery and martyrdom. Seeking Waheguru Ji's blessings, I prayed for a bright future for Punjab, the prosperity of the state and the progress of every section of society. Seeking Waheguru Ji's blessings and praying for a bright future for Punjab, the prosperity of the state and the progress of every section of society, I bowed my head in reverence today," Sachin Pilot wrote.

Meanwhile, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party has announced its second list of 31 candidates, dropping several sitting MLAs, including a Cabinet minister, and fielding new faces in multiple constituencies. It comes after it earlier announced 40 candidates. (ANI)