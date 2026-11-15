Courtyard by Marriott Tiruchirappalli Hosts Traditional Cake Mixing

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 15 (ANI): Courtyard by Marriott in Tiruchirappalli kicked off its Christmas and New Year celebrations with a traditional cake-mixing ceremony, beginning preparations for a 150-kg Christmas cake using 22 varieties of nuts, dry fruits, herbs and premium alcoholic beverages. Hotel chefs, tourists and local participants joined the ceremony, enthusiastically mixing dried fruits with brandy, whisky and other spirits. The outdoor event featured an elaborate arrangement of fruits depicting Christmas motifs, along with live music and festive celebrations.

Speaking to ANI, Suresh, Executive Chef at the hotel, said the ceremony marked the beginning of the festive season and explained that the ingredients would be soaked for 20 days before being used to prepare plum cakes and other Christmas delicacies.“Today, we are soaking fruits using 22 varieties of nuts and dry fruits, along with herbs and premium liquors such as brandy, whisky, and others,” he said. Suresh said the hotel would begin selling its plum cakes and Christmas sweets in the first week of December.“After soaking the fruits today, we will let them rest for 20 days. We will then prepare delicious plum cakes and a variety of Christmas sweets and put them on sale. We are planning to begin the sale in the first week of December,” he said.

Explaining the ingredients used in the preparation, the executive chef said the mixture included cranberries, blueberries, blackberries, raisins and tutti frutti, along with nuts such as walnuts, almonds and cashews.“As you can see, we have included dried fruits such as cranberries, blueberries, and blackberries. We have also added raisins, tutti frutti, and other ingredients. When it comes to nuts, we have mixed walnuts, almonds, cashews, and cranberries, among others,” he said. Highlighting the role of the ingredients in giving the plum cake its distinctive flavour, Suresh said,“When all these ingredients are mixed and soaked in premium liquor, they develop a wonderful, rich aroma that gives the plum cake its distinctive European-style flavour.” He further clarified that while 50 kg of nuts were being used, the total quantity of ingredients in the cakes could reach 150 kg.“We have 50 kilograms of nuts, but the total ingredients used in our cakes can go up to 150 kilograms,” he said.

Suresh also highlighted the cultural significance of the ceremony in Tiruchirappalli, saying the tradition dates back to the 18th century.“This celebration has been a tradition in Tiruchirappalli since the 18th century. We have transformed it into a cultural event, traditionally celebrated at certain churches and other religious places, and are now bringing it to Courtyard by Marriott,” he said. He added that the occasion was particularly special for the hotel as it marked its fifth year of association with Marriott International.“Additionally, Courtyard has completed four years with Marriott International, and we are celebrating our fifth year. So, this occasion is very special to us, which is why we are celebrating this festival,” he said. When asked about the preparation time, Suresh reiterated that 20 days would be sufficient for soaking the fruits and confirmed that the plum cakes and other Christmas delicacies would go on sale in the first week of December. (ANI)