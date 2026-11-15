NITI Aayog Begins Workshop Series Marking PM Modis 25 Years of Tenure

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): NITI Aayog will launch a series of five National Workshops on Tuesday to draw lessons from twenty-five years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as head of government. The series will study this quarter century of public leadership so that its lessons become part of the nation's shared knowledge, as per a statement issued by NITI Aayog. It will document the experiences of those who were part of this journey and translate them into knowledge that benefits all. The Prime Minister assumed office as Chief Minister of Gujarat on 7 October 2001. After serving for more than twelve years in that office, he assumed office as Prime Minister in May 2014 and is now serving his third successive term. With the completion of twenty-five years on 7 October 2026, this marks the longest continuous tenure at the head of an elected government in India. The five National Workshops will focus on the following governance themes:“Leadership as Mission” in November 2026,“Governance as Delivery” in January 2027,“Development as Inclusion” in April 2027,“Civilisational Identity” in July 2027 and“India as a Global Force” in September 2027, the release stated. The first National Workshop,“Leadership as Mission”, will be held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi on Monday. It will study leadership through the specific decisions in which it becomes visible and the manner in which those decisions are translated into outcomes for citizens. Four first-hand accounts from those who were directly part of significant decisions will form the core of the day. Rajeev Topno, Additional Chief Secretary, will speak on the reconstruction of Kutch following the 2001 earthquake. A panel discussion on“Leadership for Viksit Bharat” will be moderated by B V R Subrahmanyam, former Chief Executive Officer, NITI Aayog. The panellists will include Arvind Kumar Sharma, Cabinet Minister for Urban Development and Energy, Uttar Pradesh, Prof. Vishal Gupta, Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, Debjani Ghosh, Distinguished Fellow, NITI Aayog, and Narayani Bhatia, Joint Magistrate, Hardoi, the release stated. T V Somanathan, Cabinet Secretary, will close the workshop and launch the Karmayogi Sankalpa on the iGOT Karmayogi platform. Through the Sankalpa, civil servants across the country will commit to a specific change in their own leadership practice. Around 900 participants are expected to attend the workshop, of whom 250 will participate directly in the deliberations. These will include 150 government officers, including Secretaries and senior officers of the Union and State Governments and District Collectors of Aspirational Districts. The participants will also include 25 students of leading institutions and universities, and 50 community partners and beneficiaries of national flagship schemes. The group discussions will be guided by 25 case facilitators trained under the Amrit Gyaan Kosh initiative of the Capacity Building Commission. The proceedings will be streamed on the iGOT Karmayogi platform. (ANI)