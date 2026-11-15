Three Family Members Die in Horrific Karnataka Car Lorry Collision

Three members of a single family died on the spot, and three others sustained serious injuries in a horrific head-on collision between a car and a lorry near Maladinni Cross in Gokak taluk in Karnataka on Sunday. According to police, the tragic accident occurred when a car travelling from Pune, Maharashtra, en route to the revered Savadatti Yellamma temple collided violently with an oncoming lorry travelling from Yaragatti toward Gokak. The impact of the crash was so severe that the car was reduced to a mangled heap of metal.

The deceased have been identified as Omkar Chandrashekhar Mandre (26), Reshma Mandre (32), and four-year-old Devansh Mandre. Three other occupants of the car, Shrikant Mandre, Vandana Mandre, and Harshada Mandre, sustained severe injuries. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment. Officers from the Gokak Rural Police Station visited the crash site to conduct an inspection and manage traffic. A case has been registered, and an investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

Meanwhile, another accident took place on Friday in Assam, when a passenger vehicle and a container truck collided head-on in the Rongajaan area of Golaghat district, near Kaziranga National Park. The death toll has risen to 26, with 24 victims identified and two still unidentified, officials said on Saturday. Nineteen injured people had initially been sent to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, and two of them later died. One person at the hospital was yet to be identified.

Earlier, at least four people lost their lives while 18 others sustained injuries in Punjab's Tarn Taran after two buses carrying pilgrims collided during an attempt to avoid a motorcyclist coming from the wrong side, officials said. Tarn Taran Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Surendra Lamba informed that a total of 22 people, including those who died and those injured, were affected in the incident. Casualties were reported, including four deaths, as 18 people sustained injuries of varying degrees. He said five of the injured were comparatively serious and had been referred to a hospital in Amritsar for further treatment. Of the remaining 13 injured people receiving treatment locally, eight had sustained very minor injuries. Medical examinations, including X-rays, were being conducted on the others to assess possible fractures.