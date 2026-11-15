UP Deputy CM Targets Congress Over Foreign Allegations

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Sunday accused Congress leaders of colluding with foreign forces to destabilise the country, alleging that they were attempting to harm India's economy and law and order with the help of foreign agents. Reacting to the political row over Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's remarks on democracy at the Bharat Summit 2026 in Hyderabad, Pathak alleged that Congress leaders were attempting to harm the country's interests with the support of foreign agents.

“The people of this country are well aware of the failed attempts by Congress leaders, in collusion with foreign forces, to ruin India's economy and its law and order,” Pathak said. He further alleged that Congress leaders were operating with the support of foreign agents, adding,“They are operating with the help of foreign agents. The public will never forgive them...”

Earlier in the day, BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari called the Congress“anti-India” and accused Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of seeking foreign interference to bring about a change in the government. In a post on X, Bhandari alleged that Gandhi was acting at the behest of foreign powers and seeking to create instability in the country.

The BJP leaders' remarks came after Gandhi, while addressing the valedictory session of the Bharat Summit 2026 in Hyderabad on Saturday, alleged that democracy in India was "destroyed" in 2014 and raised questions over the electoral process. Gandhi claimed that the flow of large amounts of money into the political system had transformed the electoral landscape in 2014, and further questioned the legitimacy of elections, alleging discrepancies in voter records and raising concerns over the electoral process.