A decorated elephant caused panic in Hyderabad's Charminar area after it went out of control during a religious procession, sending people in the crowd running for safety. For the parade, the elephant, Mainaka, was transported from Gulbarga in Karnataka. Police and the animal's caregiver intervened when the animal rushed at security guards and onlookers, causing tension in the vicinity of Gulzar House.

The elephant is shown with people sitting on its back and dressed in elaborate decorations and green fabric in the footage that has gone viral. As handlers and police officers approach beside it, it seems restless, swaying and turning.

As the elephant advances, a sizable group of men can be seen dispersing in all directions, many of them wearing traditional white clothing. Police officers wearing khaki uniforms can be seen attempting to maintain order and prevent people from approaching the animal.

Before things got worse, the cops and the elephant's caregiver managed to hold the animal. After dispersing the throng, the parade proceeded under strict observation.

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Panic gripped the Irani Galli area during the Gyarvi Shareef (Nishan-e-Mubarak) procession after an elephant leading the parade reportedly went out of control, triggering a brief stampede-like situation.

Prompt action by the mahout and Hyderabad Police brought the situation under control, averting a major tragedy.

#Hyderabad #OldCity #GyarviShareef #HyderabadPolice

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- Chandu_Akkanapalli (@Chandu_report) November 14, 2026

There were no reported casualties or damages from the event.