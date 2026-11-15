MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) Former Proteas cricketers Faf Du Plessis and Dale Steyn recalled facing Virat Kohli's 2018 Indian Test side, calling it the "hardest-looking Indian team" to visit South Africa.

India braved a treacherous Johannesburg pitch, where batters from both sides were hit on the body several times, as the visitors went on to secure a famous 63-run win. Then South Africa opener Dean Elgar was hit on the helmet by a Jasprit Bumrah ball as he later termed the pitch "dangerous".

However, the Indian team did not make any complaints to the umpires regarding the pitch during the second innings despite taking blows to their bodies, as they were ahead in the match and knew a win was possible and went on to secure a brave win in the end.

Speaking on Cricinfo's 'Cricketers on Cricketers' show, du Plessis and Steyn discussed that the 2018 Indian team was the hardest they have seen coming to South Africa.

"Do you know what I remember from that (2018 South Africa-India) series? The standout from that specific match (Johannesburg 2018) and the series thereafter was that I could see visibly in the Indian team that his leadership made them harder, tougher," Du Plessis asked Steyn.

"Well, there was always talk about them coming to South Africa and being soft. And I remember that Test match when it was a messy wicket. The one where Dean (Elgar) got hit on the head in Jo'burg. And a lot of their batters got hit like popping off a length, hitting their gloves. And they showed nothing," Steyn said.

Du Plessis hailed the Indian team for showing bravery in that Test, although there were talks of the match getting called off due to the pitch behaviour.

"They didn't complain to the umpires. And why? Because they were ahead in the Test match. It was the hardest-looking Indian team that I've seen come to South Africa. We were like (saying to the umpires), but see, it's dangerous for them. And they're like, no, but they're not complaining. Because we were behind (in the Test), we're like, but Dean's getting hit on the (head) - and it's like, they're getting hit on the glove. (The umpires said) It's not that bad if they're not doing anything (or complaining).

"India won that Test match, and it was because of that. Otherwise, it should have actually been called off. But it was obviously a Virat Kohli thing. (He said), 'Guys, we're not gonna step back here. We're gonna front up'. Also physically, you could see the transition in the different Indian teams. Like, he brought an element of fitness into the team. That also became a visible thing. He probably started it, right?" du Plessis said.