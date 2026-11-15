MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's Ministry of Environment and Climate Change has actively engaged in discussions on key international climate action issues during the 31st Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31), being held in Antalya, Turkiye.

During the conference, which runs through November 20, the Qatari delegation is participating in negotiations and technical meetings covering climate adaptation, greenhouse gas emissions reduction, climate finance, transparency and capacity building, as well as the implementation of the Paris Agreement.

The ministry is showcasing its projects and initiatives to improve climate data collection, prepare national reports and emissions inventories, and strengthen climate action and Qatar's nationally determined contributions.

Qatar has also set up a pavilion in the conference's Blue Zone, featuring the achievements of the ministry and national entities. These include the launch of the country's first national climate change adaptation plan, the preparation of nine climate impact and risk assessment reports covering six priority sectors, and the delivery of 10 capacity-building workshops.

The pavilion provides an opportunity for international delegations, experts and researchers to learn about Qatar's climate initiatives, exchange expertise and explore cooperation in adaptation, emissions reduction, climate finance and technology transfer.