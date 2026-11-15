MENAFN - Gulf Times) The State of Qatar, represented by the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA), announced on Saturday that Doha will host the third regular session of the Arab Cybersecurity Ministers Council on November 26. Bringing together ministers, heads of national cybersecurity authorities, and delegation heads from the Arab states, the meeting will consider the items on its agenda and is expected to issue a series of resolutions aimed at advancing the Council's objectives and the vision of the Arab Cybersecurity Strategy.

In remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA), HE President of the NCSA Eng. Abdulrahman bin Ali Al Farahid Al Malki said Qatar's hosting of the third regular session reflects its firm commitment to supporting joint Arab action and strengthening regional coordination and cooperation to address rapidly evolving challenges in cyberspace.

His Excellency added that the Council provides a vital Arab framework for coordinating efforts and sharing expertise and experience among member states. It helps build a secure and reliable Arab cyberspace, strengthens Arab nations' ability to protect their digital interests, and enables them to keep pace with rapid technological change in support of development, growth, and prosperity.

He described the third session as an important opportunity to advance dialogue among decision-makers and cybersecurity officials across the Arab world, particularly amid current regional circumstances. The meeting provides a platform to examine key developments, risks, and cyber threats, forge shared visions, and develop proactive plans to enhance readiness, strengthen protection and response systems, and advance legislative frameworks, policies, and national and regional strategies.

He noted that holding the session outside the host country's headquarters for the first time reflects Qatar's high standing and the confidence it enjoys among other Arab states, recognizing Qatar's role as an active and reliable partner in supporting Arab initiatives and strengthening joint cooperation.

Concluding his remarks to QNA, HE President of the NCSA Eng. Abdulrahman bin Ali Al Farahid Al Malki emphasized that cybersecurity has become a fundamental pillar of national security and regional stability, as well as a key cornerstone in safeguarding countries' developmental and economic achievements, particularly amid the challenges facing the region, which call for stronger joint Arab action and unified efforts to build a more secure, stable, and reliable digital space.

Last November, Doha hosted the first Arab Cyber Exercise with the participation of 21 Arab countries and the General Secretariat of the Arab Cybersecurity Ministers Council.