250 young people developed recommendations across participation, protection, prevention and partnerships Declaration will be presented at the Arab Youth Forum for Peace and Security in Doha

Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, a global foundation working to expand access to quality education and economic opportunities, in partnership with the Ministry of Sports and Youth as the Official Partner, today concluded the 17th edition of the EMPOWER Youth Conference at Andaz Doha by Hyatt. The three-day conference brought together 250 young people from across Qatar, alongside policymakers, United Nations representatives, civil society organisations, academics, youth representatives and blade-->

Held under the theme“Youth Leading for Peace and Security,” EMPOWER 2026 placed young people at the centre of the programme. Youth committees helped shape the theme, sessions and activities, while youth advocates served as speakers, moderators and masters of ceremony throughout the conference.

The conference concluded with the presentation of the EMPOWER 2026 Youth Declaration, developed by participating youth delegates as a call to action for policymakers and decision-makers. The Declaration reflects the voices, priorities and proposed solutions of young people and is structured around four interconnected pillars of the global Youth, Peace and Security agenda: participation, protection, prevention and partnerships.

The Declaration calls for meaningful youth participation in decisions on peace, security and development; safe and enabling environments for young peacebuilders and advocates; stronger action on the root causes of conflict through education, economic empowerment and social cohesion; and sustainable partnerships between young people, governments, international organisations, the private sector, civil society and Sport for Development blade-->

Arwa Musaaed, Executive Director of ROTA Programme, said:“What we saw at EMPOWER was young people moving beyond participation to leadership. They shaped the theme, challenged ideas and turned three days of dialogue into practical recommendations. The Youth Declaration is not an end point; it gives us and our partners a clear responsibility to keep opening spaces where young people can influence decisions affecting their education, opportunities, peace and security.”

Fawaz Al-Musaifri, Director of the Youth Affairs Department at the Ministry of Sports and Youth, said:“EMPOWER 2026 demonstrated the value of giving young people the confidence and space to engage with national and regional priorities. The Ministry's partnership with EAA Foundation reflects our commitment to youth leadership, participation and initiative. We welcome the recommendations developed by the participants and look forward to seeing their contribution continue beyond the conference.”

Across the three-day programme, participants took part in 18 interactive workshops, four panel discussions and four Power Speeches. The sessions examined meaningful youth participation in decision-making; the protection of young peacebuilders; education and economic opportunity as foundations for peace; and the contribution of sport and cross-sector partnerships to resilience and social blade-->

Speakers and contributors represented organisations and institutions including the United Nations Development Programme, United Nations Population Fund, UNICEF, Search for Common Ground, Hamad Bin Khalifa University, civil society, the private sector and Sport for Development organisations. Palestinian EAA scholars, United Nations youth delegates and EAA youth advocates also contributed as speakers and moderators, ensuring that youth experience remained central to the discussions.

The EMPOWER 2026 Youth Exhibition provided an additional platform for youth-led ideas, projects and partner initiatives, enabling participants to connect with peers and organisations working across education, economic empowerment, peacebuilding and community development.

EAA Youth representatives will present the EMPOWER 2026 Youth Declaration at the Arab Youth Forum for Peace and Security, taking place in Doha from 15 to 17 November 2026. This next step will carry the participants' recommendations into a wider regional dialogue and create an opportunity to connect youth priorities with policy discussions on peace and blade-->

Now in its 17th edition, EMPOWER continues to provide a regional platform through which young people can strengthen their skills, build networks, engage with decision-makers and turn their ideas into advocacy and action.

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EAA Ministry of Sports and Youth EMPOWER Youth Conference