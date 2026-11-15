MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar has secured a major international educational achievement, with its homegrown initiative, STEAMathon Qatar, selected among the 100 outstanding education innovations featured in HundrED's Global Collection for 2027.

The recognition places the Qatari initiative alongside 99 other innovative educational programmes from around the world, acknowledging its impact on learning and potential for expansion across different educational settings.

Developed in Qatari schools with the support of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and in collaboration with the Teach For Qatar organisation, STEAMathon Qatar has emerged as a promising model for combining practical learning, creativity, scientific thinking and sustainability. The selection followed an extensive international evaluation process involving more than 800 educational innovations. More than 250 members of the HundrED Academy contributed 3,590 reviews and assessments, examining each initiative's educational impact, scalability and potential for implementation in different contexts.

HundrED is a Finland-based international organisation dedicated to identifying, evaluating and promoting promising educational innovations worldwide.

The announcement coincided with the Global Education Forum and the HundrED Innovation Summit, held in Madrid, Spain, on November 12 and 13, 2026. Reem al-Suwaidi, assistant director of the technical office and leader of the Innovation Incubators Project, represented the ministry at the announcement, recognition and international knowledge-sharing events.

At the heart of STEAMathon Qatar is an educational approach that brings together science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) to help students tackle real-world sustainability challenges. Rather than relying solely on traditional classroom instruction, the initiative encourages students to learn through projects, explore problems and develop practical solutions. Students begin by identifying a challenge and researching its causes before designing a proposed solution, building a prototype, testing it and making improvements.

This hands-on process helps develop essential skills, including critical and creative thinking, scientific research, problem-solving and teamwork. By connecting academic subjects with everyday challenges, the programme enables students to see how classroom knowledge can be applied to improve their communities and contribute to a more sustainable future.

The project was first conceived in 2020 at Saad bin Muadh Primary School for Boys by engineer Talal Ahmed, a Teach For Qatar alumnus who is currently an academic researcher at the ministry's Technical Office. The idea emerged during his participation in Teach For Qatar's Leaders Pathway programme and gradually developed through the involvement of schools, teachers and students in activities linking sustainability with the school curriculum. Its early expansion was closely associated with Qatar Sustainability Weeks in 2020, 2021 and 2022, providing opportunities to engage students in practical environmental and sustainability-related projects. A major milestone came in 2023, when the initiative won first place and the Saif al-Muallim Award, recognising it as the most sustainable and impactful project developed by Teach For Qatar alumni. The competition was organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and corporate partners ExxonMobil and Qapco, with the aim of supporting alumni-led projects and extending their impact beyond the classroom.

During the 2023–2024 academic year, the ministry adopted STEAMathon Qatar as a national initiative, extending its reach from Grade One to Grade 12. The programme received more than 130 applications from government schools, with its impact extending to tens of thousands of students and teachers.

STEAMathon Qatar HundrED Academy