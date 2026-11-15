MENAFN - Gulf Times) Ooredoo Group will host the second edition of the 'Digital Ecosystem Conference & Exhibition' on November 16-17, 2026, at The Ritz-Carlton, Doha.

Under the theme 'Shaping Digital Economies: Policy, Sovereignty & the Future of ICT', the conference will examine how legal and regulatory frameworks can support investment in digital infrastructure and the adoption of emerging technologies, while protecting consumers and strengthening public trust.

Hilal Mohammed al-Khulaifi, Group Chief Legal and Regulatory officer, Ooredoo, said:“The decisions being made today on AI, data and connectivity will influence where investment goes and how widely its benefits are shared. We need policy frameworks that give businesses the confidence to invest and people the confidence to use digital services. This conference brings those perspectives together to identify practical steps that governments and industry can take.”

The programme will explore the foundations of the AI economy, including connectivity, data centres and energy requirements, alongside questions of digital sovereignty and AI governance. Discussions will also address cybersecurity, digital identity, consumer protection and the measures needed to make digital participation more accessible and affordable.

Ooredoo Group ICT digital infrastructure