MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Acting President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez arrived in Doha last evening on an official visit to the country.

Upon arrival at Doha International Airport, the Acting President and her accompanying delegation were welcomed by His Excellency the Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad bin Sherida al-Kaabi, the ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Salman bin Nabit al-Khulaifi, and the ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to the State of Qatar, Carlos Jose Mata Figueroa.

Delcy Rodriguez Doha International Airport Venezuela