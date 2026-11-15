Pakistan Hosts Key ECO Meeting to Boost USD3T Regional Economy
(MENAFN) A two-day ministerial gathering of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) opened in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, on Sunday, bringing together senior officials from member countries ahead of the main discussions scheduled for Monday, a Pakistani Foreign Ministry official told media.
The 30th session of the ECO Council of Ministers is being chaired by Pakistan’s top diplomat, Ishaq Dar, with foreign ministers and delegation leaders from all 10 member states attending alongside representatives of the organization's Secretariat and affiliated institutions.
Pakistan, which holds the ECO chairmanship for 2026-2027, aims to accelerate regional cooperation under the theme "Reviving Regionalism for a Resilient ECO."
According to a Foreign Ministry statement, Islamabad's priorities include expanding regional connectivity, strengthening economic integration and developing partnerships to promote shared prosperity, sustainable development and a more interconnected, resilient region.
The initiative is also intended to restore the ECO's position as an effective forum for regional dialogue, cooperation and economic engagement, the ministry said.
"These efforts will contribute towards unlocking the region's considerable economic potential and ensuring that the benefits of regional cooperation are translated into tangible improvements in the lives of the people of ECO Member States," the statement concluded.
Established in 1985 by Türkiye, Iran and Pakistan, the organization expanded seven years later to admit Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.
The 10-member bloc represents a combined nominal gross domestic product of approximately $3 trillion, highlighting its considerable economic weight and potential for deeper regional integration.
Musa Kulaklikaya, Türkiye's deputy foreign minister, is heading the Turkish delegation at the Islamabad gathering. Tahsin Ertugruloglu, foreign minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), also arrived in the Pakistani capital on Saturday to participate in the meeting.
The 30th session of the ECO Council of Ministers is being chaired by Pakistan’s top diplomat, Ishaq Dar, with foreign ministers and delegation leaders from all 10 member states attending alongside representatives of the organization's Secretariat and affiliated institutions.
Pakistan, which holds the ECO chairmanship for 2026-2027, aims to accelerate regional cooperation under the theme "Reviving Regionalism for a Resilient ECO."
According to a Foreign Ministry statement, Islamabad's priorities include expanding regional connectivity, strengthening economic integration and developing partnerships to promote shared prosperity, sustainable development and a more interconnected, resilient region.
The initiative is also intended to restore the ECO's position as an effective forum for regional dialogue, cooperation and economic engagement, the ministry said.
"These efforts will contribute towards unlocking the region's considerable economic potential and ensuring that the benefits of regional cooperation are translated into tangible improvements in the lives of the people of ECO Member States," the statement concluded.
Established in 1985 by Türkiye, Iran and Pakistan, the organization expanded seven years later to admit Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.
The 10-member bloc represents a combined nominal gross domestic product of approximately $3 trillion, highlighting its considerable economic weight and potential for deeper regional integration.
Musa Kulaklikaya, Türkiye's deputy foreign minister, is heading the Turkish delegation at the Islamabad gathering. Tahsin Ertugruloglu, foreign minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), also arrived in the Pakistani capital on Saturday to participate in the meeting.
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