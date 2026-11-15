U.S. Judge Blocks Trump’s DC Golf Course Renovation in Legal Blow
(MENAFN) A federal judge has temporarily halted President Donald Trump’s plans to redevelop a public golf course in Washington, DC, ordering his administration to keep the facility accessible after officials announced it would close on Sunday.
US District Judge Ana C. Reyes issued the order late Saturday, finding that the administration’s proposed transformation of East Potomac Golf Links into a championship-standard course likely violated environmental laws and failed to follow the legal procedures required for executive actions.
The redevelopment forms part of Trump’s broader effort to reshape the US capital and leave a lasting mark on the city.
Reyes dismissed the Justice Department’s argument that shutting down the course on Nov. 15 was necessary to protect public safety, characterizing the explanation as a pretext.
“The government proposes to close a historic park, daily enjoyed by Washingtonians of all stripes, indefinitely,” Reyes wrote.
She further determined that the planned closure would inflict “irreparable harm” on the plaintiffs, a group that includes individual golfers and historic preservation advocates.
In response, the US Justice Department vowed to continue defending the administration’s policies in court.
A department spokesperson told CNN that the court had acknowledged the National Park Service’s authority to limit access to facilities when public safety concerns arise. The spokesperson added that the ruling did not prevent preparations for developing a world-class golf course from continuing.
The decision adds another chapter to a legal confrontation that has unfolded over several months between Reyes and the Trump administration.
The dispute has intensified after Trump publicly attacked the judge on social media, while Reyes has questioned whether government attorneys provided misleading information to the court.
The Justice Department had previously attempted to have Reyes removed from the proceedings, but its effort was unsuccessful.
The lawsuit was brought by golfers and preservation groups seeking to prevent the redevelopment. They argue that the proposed project would breach federal environmental protections and undermine public access to the historic course.
The golf course dispute comes amid wider tensions between the Trump administration and judges, lawmakers and advocacy groups over several projects.
Other contentious initiatives include renovations at Washington’s Kennedy Center and plans to construct a monumental triumphal arch near Arlington Cemetery in northern Virginia, the burial site of military personnel and selected public figures.
US District Judge Ana C. Reyes issued the order late Saturday, finding that the administration’s proposed transformation of East Potomac Golf Links into a championship-standard course likely violated environmental laws and failed to follow the legal procedures required for executive actions.
The redevelopment forms part of Trump’s broader effort to reshape the US capital and leave a lasting mark on the city.
Reyes dismissed the Justice Department’s argument that shutting down the course on Nov. 15 was necessary to protect public safety, characterizing the explanation as a pretext.
“The government proposes to close a historic park, daily enjoyed by Washingtonians of all stripes, indefinitely,” Reyes wrote.
She further determined that the planned closure would inflict “irreparable harm” on the plaintiffs, a group that includes individual golfers and historic preservation advocates.
In response, the US Justice Department vowed to continue defending the administration’s policies in court.
A department spokesperson told CNN that the court had acknowledged the National Park Service’s authority to limit access to facilities when public safety concerns arise. The spokesperson added that the ruling did not prevent preparations for developing a world-class golf course from continuing.
The decision adds another chapter to a legal confrontation that has unfolded over several months between Reyes and the Trump administration.
The dispute has intensified after Trump publicly attacked the judge on social media, while Reyes has questioned whether government attorneys provided misleading information to the court.
The Justice Department had previously attempted to have Reyes removed from the proceedings, but its effort was unsuccessful.
The lawsuit was brought by golfers and preservation groups seeking to prevent the redevelopment. They argue that the proposed project would breach federal environmental protections and undermine public access to the historic course.
The golf course dispute comes amid wider tensions between the Trump administration and judges, lawmakers and advocacy groups over several projects.
Other contentious initiatives include renovations at Washington’s Kennedy Center and plans to construct a monumental triumphal arch near Arlington Cemetery in northern Virginia, the burial site of military personnel and selected public figures.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment