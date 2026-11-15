UAE Crews Sustain Coastal Oil Removal As Beaches Reopen Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiHundreds of workers are continuing to remove oil from the UAE's northern coastline, even as authorities reopen beaches following pollution from a damaged tanker in Gulf waters.
Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah announced the reopening of several beaches on Thursday after containment and cleaning operations, marking a significant easing of restrictions imposed when oil reached coastal areas. Environmental monitoring and remediation remain necessary where contamination persists.
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