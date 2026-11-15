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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Hundreds of workers are continuing to remove oil from the UAE's northern coastline, even as authorities reopen beaches following pollution from a damaged tanker in Gulf waters.

Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah announced the reopening of several beaches on Thursday after containment and cleaning operations, marking a significant easing of restrictions imposed when oil reached coastal areas. Environmental monitoring and remediation remain necessary where contamination persists.

<p>Sharjah's government media office said the emirate's beaches and marine environment were safe for visitors and marine activities. The announcement followed inspections and efforts to bring pollution under control, although it did not establish that every affected stretch of coastline across the northern emirates had been cleared.</p> <p>The clean-up has drawn on specialist contractors, local manufacturers and substantial manpower. Equipment has also been brought in from overseas, including the United States, to support the response. A comprehensive official tally of workers deployed, quantities of oil recovered and the total cost of the operation has not been released.</p> <p>The pollution originated from the tanker GEM NO. 2, which was damaged in an incident in UAE territorial waters in October. Authorities said on October 30 that leakage from the vessel had stopped and no fresh discharge had been detected, while technical teams continued to assess the ship's condition.</p> <p>The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment said its response involved coastal surveys, field cleaning, mechanical oil recovery and controlled use of chemical dispersants under approved technical guidelines. The work is being coordinated with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and local agencies.</p> See also BlackRock introduces actively managed fund targeting robotics companies <p>Satellite observations at the end of October showed the slick concentrated off Umm Al Quwain, with pollution extending towards Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman and Sharjah. Officials said the concentration had declined substantially, but continued monitoring was needed to track remaining oil and identify affected locations.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>Local marine equipment manufacturer Ecocoast has been among the businesses supporting containment efforts. Its factory in Umm Al Quwain increased production of equipment designed to intercept floating oil and protect vulnerable coastal sites. Such barriers help limit the movement of pollution while recovery crews remove material from the water.</p> <p>Specialists face different conditions offshore and on beaches. Floating oil can be collected mechanically when accessible, while deposits along the shoreline require targeted removal to avoid spreading contamination or damaging habitats. Changing winds, currents and tides can also shift the location of slicks, making repeated inspections important.</p> <p>The spill prompted precautionary closures in Umm Al Quwain, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah, affecting public access and marine recreation. Officials stressed that closures did not necessarily mean oil had been detected at every restricted beach; some were intended to allow assessments and prevent exposure during clean-up work.</p> <p>Environmental concerns extend beyond beaches to mangroves, fish habitats, seabirds and other marine wildlife. Oil can coat coastal vegetation and wildlife, while petroleum compounds may persist in sediments. The extent of any lasting ecological damage from this incident has not been established through publicly released assessments.</p> <p>The authorities have also sought to reassure residents about essential services. Etihad Water and Electricity said it had strengthened checks on seawater entering desalination facilities, alongside testing of treated and distributed drinking water. It said these precautions would not interrupt supplies.</p> See also Abu Dhabi fund joins Paras Healthcare IPO investors <p>The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment said fish and other food products available in local markets remained safe for consumption. Air quality monitoring was also included in the coordinated response after residents in several northern emirates reported a strong petroleum odour.</p> <p>The tanker incident has unfolded amid continuing attacks on commercial shipping around the Strait of Hormuz. On Wednesday, another tanker was struck by an unidentified projectile northwest of Ras Al Khaimah, causing an engine-room fire. Maritime authorities reported that its crew had been evacuated safely; no pollution from that separate incident had been confirmed.</p> <p>The damaged GEM NO. 2 has required additional technical work beyond the shoreline response. The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure said specialists were repairing damaged sections, restoring operational systems and examining the vessel's structural integrity before determining how it could be handled safely.</p> <p>Residents and beach users have been asked to observe any remaining local restrictions and avoid contact with oil found ashore. Authorities continue to use maritime patrols, aerial observation and satellite imagery to assess conditions along the affected coastline.</p> <h2></h2>