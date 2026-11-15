(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Dubai and Abu Dhabi have become important crypto industry hubs, but licenses issued by local regulators do not provide automatic access to the European market. Companies operating under Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) or Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) supervision must separately assess Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) requirements before offering regulated crypto services to EU clients. European expansion requires selecting a jurisdiction, defining the scope of regulated activities, and preparing for crypto-asset service provider (CASP) authorization. MiCA Why European expansion is the next logical step for UAE-based crypto firms For UAE-based crypto businesses, European expansion creates opportunities to reach new customers and develop international operations. MiCA establishes a harmonized regulatory framework for crypto-asset service providers across the EU, reducing the need for separate national authorizations. Key advantages include: Single market access. Authorized CASPs can provide permitted services across other EU member states through passporting arrangements. Regulatory clarity. MiCA establishes common rules for authorization, customer protection, and the operation of crypto-asset service providers. Business opportunities. An EU presence can facilitate cooperation with European financial institutions, investors, and corporate clients. However, MiCA authorization does not eliminate AML/CFT, data protection, or other applicable obligations. Market entry also requires an appropriate corporate and operational structure. What MiCA means for non-EU crypto firms seeking market access MiCA establishes harmonized authorization rules for crypto-asset service providers (CASPs) across the EU. UAE-based companies cannot rely on VARA or ADGM licenses to automatically offer regulated crypto services to European clients. Full market entry generally requires establishing an EU entity and obtaining CASP authorization. The MiCA transitional period for existing national regimes ended on 1 July 2026. Firms without CASP authorization are expected to wind down EU-facing services. MiCA introduces several important conditions: CASP authorization. Approval must cover specific activities, such as custody, crypto-asset exchange, or operating a trading platform. EU passporting. Authorized CASPs can provide permitted services in other EU countries after completing the required notification procedure. Reverse solicitation. Article 61 allows a third-country firm to provide a service without CASP authorization only where the EU client initiates it at its own exclusive initiative. The exemption is interpreted narrowly: marketing or solicitation aimed at EU clients, including through group entities or third parties, defeats it, and ESMA has issued guidelines on its application. It cannot support a business model targeting the EU market. Key2Law helps UAE-based crypto firms define their authorization scope, select an EU jurisdiction, and prepare market entry strategies aligned with MiCA requirements. VARA and ADGM vs MiCA: where the frameworks differ UAE-based crypto companies may already have experience operating under established regulatory frameworks. However, VARA, ADGM, and MiCA differ in their authorization procedures, permitted services, and territorial scope. Before entering the EU, businesses must identify which existing controls can be retained and which require adaptation.

Criteria VARA (Dubai) ADGM (Abu Dhabi) MiCA (EU) Regulator Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) National competent authorities Authorization VASP license Financial Services Permission (FSP) CASP authorization Regulated activities Exchange, custody, broker-dealer, and other VA services Regulated virtual asset activities, including custody and intermediation Exchange, custody, transfers, trading platforms, and other crypto services Territorial scope Dubai, excluding DIFC ADGM jurisdiction EU-wide passporting available Compliance AML/CFT, risk management, technology security AML/CFT, prudential requirements, risk controls Governance, prudential and client protection rules; ICT resilience (DORA); AML/CFT under the EU AML framework

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The main distinction concerns territorial coverage. VARA licenses and FSRA permissions do not grant EU market access rights. CASP authorization, by contrast, allows expansion into other EU member states through the prescribed notification procedure. Each framework also maintains its own capital, governance, and client protection requirements.

Obtaining CASP authorization requires more than registering a company in the EU. Applicants must establish effective governance and internal control systems. Regulators assess financial resilience, operational arrangements, and customer protection measures. Specific obligations depend on the crypto-asset services the company intends to provide.

Key compliance requirements include:

. MiCA sets minimum capital thresholds of €50,000, €125,000, or €150,000, depending on the services provided. Prudential safeguards must meet the higher of the applicable minimum or 25% of annual fixed overheads.. Companies must implement customer due diligence, risk assessment, transaction monitoring, and applicable sanctions compliance procedures.. Applicants must demonstrate management competence, transparent ownership, and effective internal controls.. CASPs must address operational resilience, technology risks, and the safeguarding of client crypto-assets where applicable.. Article 62 requires a programme of operations, evidence of prudential safeguards, governance arrangements, and relevant service-specific policies.

Key2Law helps UAE-based crypto businesses compare existing controls against MiCA requirements, identify compliance gaps, and prepare CASP authorization applications. This allows companies to build on their UAE-based regulatory experience without assuming that VARA or ADGM compliance automatically satisfies EU standards.

Registering an EU legal entity does not automatically qualify a company for CASP authorization. Article 59 of MiCA requires providers to maintain a registered office in an EU member state and carry out at least part of their crypto-asset services there. Their place of effective management (the place where key management and commercial decisions are taken) must also be within the EU, and at least one director must reside in the Union.

For UAE-based crypto businesses, this means establishing genuine management and operational arrangements. Regulators assess where key decisions are made, who oversees risks, and whether the European entity effectively controls its regulated activities.

MiCA allows CASPs to outsource certain operational functions, including technical infrastructure, and the CASP remains fully responsible for compliance. However, regulated crypto-asset services themselves, notably custody, cannot be delegated to entities that are not authorized as CASPs.

Key2Law helps businesses establish appropriate corporate structures, allocate management responsibilities, and prepare documentation demonstrating genuine EU operational presence.

Companies already regulated by VARA or ADGM can build on their existing compliance infrastructure when preparing for MiCA. Established risk management, customer due diligence, and crypto-asset protection procedures may reduce the amount of organizational work required. However, EU regulators assess compliance with European requirements, not the possession of a UAE license.

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A practical starting point is a regulatory gap analysis covering:

. Adapt existing procedures to EU requirements, including crypto-asset transfer information rules (Regulation (EU) 2023/1113, the 'Travel Rule').. Review client asset segregation, private key management, and recordkeeping arrangements.. Assess internal policies against MiCA and DORA's digital operational resilience requirements.

Existing documentation can provide a foundation for an EU compliance framework but must undergo review and adaptation. This approach helps businesses retain effective internal processes while avoiding unnecessary duplication.

Expanding from the UAE into the EU requires alignment between corporate structure, regulated services, and internal operations. Even with an existing VARA or ADGM license, mistakes in a CASP application can trigger additional regulatory inquiries, delays, or authorization refusals.

Key2Law supports crypto businesses throughout the main stages of European expansion:

. Assessing regulatory requirements, corporate structures, and operating conditions in the chosen EU member state.. Comparing existing controls with MiCA, DORA, and applicable AML/CFT requirements.. Developing the programme of operations, internal policies, and documentation required under Article 62 of MiCA.. Preparing responses to supervisory requests and supporting the authorization process.

Key2Law helps align European legal requirements with the company's existing operating model. This reduces inconsistencies in licensing applications and supports operational readiness before authorization.

Expanding from the UAE into the European crypto market creates new opportunities but requires independent preparation for MiCA compliance. VARA and ADGM licenses can provide a foundation for existing compliance systems but do not replace CASP authorization. Successful expansion depends on jurisdiction selection, genuine EU presence, and alignment with European regulatory requirements.

Key2Law helps UAE-based crypto companies navigate this process while taking into account their regulatory and commercial needs. Its team supports jurisdiction selection, CASP application preparation, and compliance framework development. Contact Key2Law to assess your company's MiCA readiness and develop a legal strategy for entering the European market.

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Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, regulatory, or other professional advice. It reflects information available as of October 2026. Requirements under MiCA, UAE frameworks (including VARA and ADGM), and applicable national laws vary by jurisdiction, business model, and the specific crypto-asset services provided, and they are subject to change, including proposed amendments to the EU supervisory framework that have not yet been adopted. Authorization outcomes depend on the facts of each application and the assessment of the relevant competent authority. Readers should seek advice from a qualified legal professional in the relevant jurisdictions before making licensing or market-entry decisions.

Also published on Medium.