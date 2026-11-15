From Dubai To The EU: How UAE-Based Crypto Firms Can Expand Under Mica Arabian Post
|Criteria
|VARA (Dubai)
|ADGM (Abu Dhabi)
|MiCA (EU)
|Regulator
|Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority
|Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA)
|National competent authorities
|Authorization
|VASP license
|Financial Services Permission (FSP)
|CASP authorization
|Regulated activities
|Exchange, custody, broker-dealer, and other VA services
|Regulated virtual asset activities, including custody and intermediation
|Exchange, custody, transfers, trading platforms, and other crypto services
|Territorial scope
|Dubai, excluding DIFC
|ADGM jurisdiction
|EU-wide passporting available
|Compliance
|AML/CFT, risk management, technology security
|AML/CFT, prudential requirements, risk controls
|Governance, prudential and client protection rules; ICT resilience (DORA); AML/CFT under the EU AML framework
The main distinction concerns territorial coverage. VARA licenses and FSRA permissions do not grant EU market access rights. CASP authorization, by contrast, allows expansion into other EU member states through the prescribed notification procedure. Each framework also maintains its own capital, governance, and client protection requirements.Key requirements UAE-based firms must meet to operate under MiCA
Obtaining CASP authorization requires more than registering a company in the EU. Applicants must establish effective governance and internal control systems. Regulators assess financial resilience, operational arrangements, and customer protection measures. Specific obligations depend on the crypto-asset services the company intends to provide.
Key compliance requirements include:Capital and prudential safeguards. MiCA sets minimum capital thresholds of €50,000, €125,000, or €150,000, depending on the services provided. Prudential safeguards must meet the higher of the applicable minimum or 25% of annual fixed overheads. AML/CFT. Companies must implement customer due diligence, risk assessment, transaction monitoring, and applicable sanctions compliance procedures. Corporate governance. Applicants must demonstrate management competence, transparent ownership, and effective internal controls. ICT and asset protection. CASPs must address operational resilience, technology risks, and the safeguarding of client crypto-assets where applicable. Licensing documentation. Article 62 requires a programme of operations, evidence of prudential safeguards, governance arrangements, and relevant service-specific policies.
Key2Law helps UAE-based crypto businesses compare existing controls against MiCA requirements, identify compliance gaps, and prepare CASP authorization applications. This allows companies to build on their UAE-based regulatory experience without assuming that VARA or ADGM compliance automatically satisfies EU standards.Substance, governance, and the EU presence requirement
Registering an EU legal entity does not automatically qualify a company for CASP authorization. Article 59 of MiCA requires providers to maintain a registered office in an EU member state and carry out at least part of their crypto-asset services there. Their place of effective management (the place where key management and commercial decisions are taken) must also be within the EU, and at least one director must reside in the Union.
For UAE-based crypto businesses, this means establishing genuine management and operational arrangements. Regulators assess where key decisions are made, who oversees risks, and whether the European entity effectively controls its regulated activities.
MiCA allows CASPs to outsource certain operational functions, including technical infrastructure, and the CASP remains fully responsible for compliance. However, regulated crypto-asset services themselves, notably custody, cannot be delegated to entities that are not authorized as CASPs.
Key2Law helps businesses establish appropriate corporate structures, allocate management responsibilities, and prepare documentation demonstrating genuine EU operational presence.How to turn UAE-based regulatory experience into an EU market advantage
Companies already regulated by VARA or ADGM can build on their existing compliance infrastructure when preparing for MiCA. Established risk management, customer due diligence, and crypto-asset protection procedures may reduce the amount of organizational work required. However, EU regulators assess compliance with European requirements, not the possession of a UAE license.See also Circle targets expansion across 40 developing economies
A practical starting point is a regulatory gap analysis covering:AML/KYC. Adapt existing procedures to EU requirements, including crypto-asset transfer information rules (Regulation (EU) 2023/1113, the 'Travel Rule'). Asset custody. Review client asset segregation, private key management, and recordkeeping arrangements. Risk management. Assess internal policies against MiCA and DORA's digital operational resilience requirements.
Existing documentation can provide a foundation for an EU compliance framework but must undergo review and adaptation. This approach helps businesses retain effective internal processes while avoiding unnecessary duplication.Why legal guidance matters for cross-border crypto expansion
Expanding from the UAE into the EU requires alignment between corporate structure, regulated services, and internal operations. Even with an existing VARA or ADGM license, mistakes in a CASP application can trigger additional regulatory inquiries, delays, or authorization refusals.
Key2Law supports crypto businesses throughout the main stages of European expansion:Jurisdiction selection. Assessing regulatory requirements, corporate structures, and operating conditions in the chosen EU member state. Regulatory gap analysis. Comparing existing controls with MiCA, DORA, and applicable AML/CFT requirements. CASP application preparation. Developing the programme of operations, internal policies, and documentation required under Article 62 of MiCA. Regulatory communication. Preparing responses to supervisory requests and supporting the authorization process.
Key2Law helps align European legal requirements with the company's existing operating model. This reduces inconsistencies in licensing applications and supports operational readiness before authorization.Conclusion: building a compliant bridge between the UAE-based firms and Europe
Expanding from the UAE into the European crypto market creates new opportunities but requires independent preparation for MiCA compliance. VARA and ADGM licenses can provide a foundation for existing compliance systems but do not replace CASP authorization. Successful expansion depends on jurisdiction selection, genuine EU presence, and alignment with European regulatory requirements.
Key2Law helps UAE-based crypto companies navigate this process while taking into account their regulatory and commercial needs. Its team supports jurisdiction selection, CASP application preparation, and compliance framework development. Contact Key2Law to assess your company's MiCA readiness and develop a legal strategy for entering the European market.
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Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, regulatory, or other professional advice. It reflects information available as of October 2026. Requirements under MiCA, UAE frameworks (including VARA and ADGM), and applicable national laws vary by jurisdiction, business model, and the specific crypto-asset services provided, and they are subject to change, including proposed amendments to the EU supervisory framework that have not yet been adopted. Authorization outcomes depend on the facts of each application and the assessment of the relevant competent authority. Readers should seek advice from a qualified legal professional in the relevant jurisdictions before making licensing or market-entry decisions.
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